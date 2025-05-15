Vanderbilt Museum Estate Walking Tours kick off May 17

As the weather warms on Long Island, the popular Architecture and Collections Tour returns to the picturesque Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, in Centerport.

Take an intriguing walking tour of the Vanderbilt Estate with knowledgeable Museum educators. Learn about the history of the Eagle’s Nest estate; Warren & Wetmore’s design and exterior architectural details of the 24-room Spanish Revival mansion; and the striking ironwork of Samuel Yellin, considered the greatest iron artisan of the early 20th century, and visit the marine, natural history, and cultural artifact collections.

William K. Vanderbilt II (1878-1944) spent summers at his Eagle’s Nest estate and mansion on Northport Bay between 1910 and 1944. He and his wife, Rosamond, hosted intimate gatherings and entertained well-known guests, such as the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, Pierre Cartier, Conde Nast, Charles Lindbergh, and the Tiffanys. Eagle’s Nest is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Created by the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum Education Department, the 2025 season will begin on Saturday, May 17, with tours offered at noon and 1:15 p.m. Other dates include June 21, July 25, August 15, September 27 and October 19.

“The grounds are beautiful this time of year and the walking tour is a perfect way to be introduced to the history of the estate. There is an abundance of beauty in the eclectic architecture and the unique details that reflect William Vanderbilt’s interests,” said Beth Laxer-Limmer, Director of Education.

Tickets are $16 adults; $15 seniors and students $15; $14 children ages 5 to 17. Free for members. To purchase tickets, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.