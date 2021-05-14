Vanderbilt Museum celebrates Astronomy Day May 15

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will celebrate Astronomy Day on May 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Astronomy educators will perform earth science and astronomy demonstrations free for visitors with admission to the museum.

“Although the planetarium theater remains closed, we are happy to be able to share these Earth and space science toolkits with families,” said Dave Bush, director of the Reichert Planetarium.

“This is yet another opportunity to explore, learn and have fun while visiting the museum. [Saturday’s] event at the Vanderbilt is part of a nationwide celebration of educational programs designed to engage audiences in the awe-inspiring fields of Earth and space science,” he said.

Enjoy exciting science, take-home materials, and engaging discussion about science and society. Participants will make clouds, create nebula spin art, investigate Moonquakes, explore craters, and much more! These fun activities introduce guests to the ongoing research happening at NASA in the fields of Earth science, planetary science, and astrophysics.

For more information, call 631-854-5579.