Urban Air Lake Grove raises more than $10,000 at 2nd annual David Wolmetz Family Fun Day fundraiser

Day of high flying fun for kids supports blood cancer research at Stony Brook Cancer Center

Long Island kids and their parents turned out for the second annual David Wolmetz Family Fun Day Fundraiser at Urban Air Lake Grove on June 8, honoring the late co-founder of Long Island’s tallest indoor adventure park and raising more than $10,000 to support research and treatment at Stony Brook Cancer Center.

Admission to the park for kids of all ages included access to the most popular attractions including the 30-foot-tall Sky Rider zipline, Mini Go-Karts, Climbing Walls, Bumper Cars, and more. Local vendors were also on hand for face painting, balloon animals, temporary tattoos and hourly raffles of everything from TVs to luxury vacations.

Proceeds from the event will go to support blood cancer research at the Stony Brook Cancer Center, where Wolmetz received treatment from 2019 to 2023.

“We grew up together, we went into this business together,” said Keith Handler, Co-Founder of Urban Air Lake Grove. “Dave loved to see kids happy and off their screens. This fundraiser is in honor of him to support the people who took care of him when he was sick.”

In October of 2018, Wolmetz was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. He was admitted to Stony Brook Hospital’s 19th floor, where his treatment started immediately. The staff at the Cancer Center and hospital treated him throughout his cancer journey, which spanned the COVID pandemic, and subsequently several hospitalizations over the years due to his compromised immune system. Dave lost his battle with cancer on June 9, 2023.

“Stony Brook Cancer Center was a very special place for him, and he loved the medical professionals who took such good care of him,” said Carrie Wolmetz, wife of Dave Wolmetz. “He always had hope; he always stayed positive. And he was always ready to try whatever new treatments were available, for himself and for other people.”

Donations to Stony Brook Cancer Center can be made here.

About Urban Air Lake Grove

With 50,000 sq. ft. of active play space, Urban Air Lake Grove is home to a variety of indoor activities, including the Sky Rider, a zip-line style attraction with a winding track that carries young thrill-seekers flying along 30 feet in the air, the tallest on Long Island. Urban Air Lake Grove also offers a High Ropes obstacle course, Spin Zone bumper cars, and a full set of rock-climbing walls, wall-to-wall trampoline adventures, and Urban Air’s exclusive Urban Warrior Course™ and Battle Beam, mini Go Karts and Flash Pads, an interactive dance floor attraction. Urban Air Lake Grove is located at 3147 Middle Country Road, Lake Grove, NY 11755. Phone: (631) 861-4125.