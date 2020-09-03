Updated Cape on Quiet Street in Historic Stony Brook Village!

This home provides three levels of living space with a full bathroom on each floor. The entry level has a living room, possible bedroom and full bath. The main level offers a formal living room, dining room, new kitchen, full bath and bedroom. The second floor has two large bedrooms and a full bath. The home has a new roof and windows, 2019. Located on a quiet street yet close to Avalon Park, shops, Stony Brook University and beach. The lower level offers the potential for income with proper permits. $499,900

For more information click here