Unknown Person Abandons Roosters in Heritage Park Playground

Four roosters, two adults and two young, were found abandoned in the Heritage Park playground Aug. 21. Town workers, police and animal rescuers responded to take the chickens away and give them sanctuary outside the park.

Visitors to Heritage Park reported on social media finding the roosters Friday morning. Suffolk County Police were notified, and upon calling the North Shore-based Strong Island Rescue League around 10 a.m. a town worker was able to corral the animals into a corner of the playground while Frankie Floridia, the president of Strong Island, picked them up to put them in cages and transport them away.

Floridia said the animals will either go to an animal sanctuary or to families who wish to take care of them in townships where it is legal to own roosters.

The animal rescuer said there is a major issue in the Town of Brookhaven with people illegally abandoning animals such as domestic ducks in local ponds, but especially roosters. Town code makes it illegal to own roosters, compared to hens which are legal to own. Mail order chickens have become an increasingly popular business, though some do not specify whether the chickens are male or female. The animal rescuer said they have come to calls for several abandoned roosters in Brookhaven over the past few years.

“What the people do, rather than get a fine is they go ahead and dump them,” Florida said. “The problem is dumping them, they can’t survive on their own in the wild. They are easy prey for predators, they get hit by cars, they have no food source. It’s a slow torturous death for them.”

Strong Island Animal Rescue can be contacted at [email protected] or through their Facebook page.

To donate to Strong Island visit: https://www.strongislandanimalrescueleague.org/pages/donate-today