Under the Stars Café opens at the Vanderbilt Planetarium

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport has opened the Under the Stars Café in the lobby of the Charles and Helen Reichert Planetarium.

Visitors to the museum are invited to purchase an assortment of sandwiches, salads, snacks, and treats made by the popular Copenhagen Bakery in Northport and then enjoy a picnic on the grounds.

“The Vanderbilt Estate is a very popular picnic destination,” said Elizabeth Wayland-Morgan, executive director of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum. “Come for a stroll, a picnic, salt air, blooming gardens, sea birds, and spectacular views of Northport Bay. It’s a lovely spot to relax on a summer day.”

The Under the Stars Café is open on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours for the museum are Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 631-854-5579.