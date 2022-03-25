Ukrainians have a connection to Three Village area

1 of 5

By Herb Mones

As the Ukrainian humanitarian crisis continues to unfold, it is important for Three Village residents to reflect on our area’s historical ties to the peoples of Eastern Europe.

In the late 1800s, many Eastern Europeans fled persecution to seek a better life in the United States. A number of these immigrants came to Setauket to find work at a local manufacturing plant that would eventually employ as many as five hundred men, women and children. Small “Factory Houses” were built by the company’s owners for the arriving workforce. Three of these historic Factory Houses are at 148 Main St. in Setauket, where they are undergoing restoration by the Three Village Community Trust.

Most know the sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine. Today, as the Ukrainian crisis deepens, it symbolizes hope, determination and solidarity for a free and independent people.

The Three Village Community Trust, in support of the Ukrainian people and to raise awareness of the crisis, has installed sunflower art at its different properties throughout the area.

Now, the Trust is heading up a relief effort for the people of Ukraine by asking residents to donate.

All proceeds will go to Ukrainian aid organizations vetted through Charity Navigator. People can donate at the Trust’s website: threevillagecommunitytrust.org, or by mailing a check payable to TVCT-Ukrainian Relief, c/o Three Village Community Trust, PO Box 2596, Setauket, NY 11733.

Ukrainians helped build our community, now it’s time to consider helping Ukraine.

Give some thought to sunflowering your front yard or business. Help spread sunflowers to the entire community and the world.

Herb Mones is the president of the Three Village Community Trust.