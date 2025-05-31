Manager of Melville company indicted for stealing 1.6 million from customer credit accounts

“As alleged, Ream is a thief who abused his authority and betrayed his employer to fund his lifestyle, including paying for the renovations of a restaurant he opened, footing the bill for his own wedding, and traveling around the world, all on the company’s dime,” stated United States Attorney Nocella in a press release. “Embezzling company funds is a serious crime and my Office will vigorously prosecute this case to ensure Ream is held accountable for his brazen scheme.”

“Tony Ream allegedly embezzled over one million dollars from his former company by diverting corporate funds to his personal account and deceiving his subordinates into perpetuating this theft,” stated FBI Assistant Director in Charge Raia. “Ream allegedly abused his position and stole from his former company to fund his extravagant expenses. The FBI remains committed to investigating any individual who orchestrates a scheme to exploit their company to finance personal wish lists.”

As set forth in court filings and statements made in court, Ream was hired by the Melville company in 2019 to work in their credit department. Starting in 2020 as a credit supervisor, Ream stole corporate funds from customer refund accounts and diverted the funds to his own accounts. Additionally, while in his role as supervisor, it is alleged that Ream deceived employees whom he supervised into taking steps that assisted him in carrying out his fraudulent scheme. Ream spent tens of thousands of dollars of the proceeds of his fraud on his wedding, hundreds of thousands on a failed restaurant venture in South Carolina, and tens of thousands on luxury international vacations.

If convicted, Ream faces up to 20 years in prison.