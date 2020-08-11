Two Young Children Injured, One Critically, in Nesconset Crash

Suffolk County Police said a 2-year-old child was critically injured in a Nesconset rear end crash Monday, Aug. 11.

Police said Kevin Cavooris, 50 of St. James was driving a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage eastbound on Middle Country Road, near Cambon Place, with his 2-year-old and 4-year old sons in the vehicle, when an eastbound 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 struck the rear of the Mitsubishi at around 4:45 p.m. Police did not say how fast the Dodge was going when it struck the Mirage or why the impact occurred.

The 2-year-old boy was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical but stable condition. Cavooris, and the 4-year-old were transported to the same hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Dodge, David Mascarella, 50, of Port Jefferson, self-transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with minor injuries. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the 4th Squad at 631-854-8452.