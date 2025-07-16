Two teenagers stabbed in Huntington Station

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which two teenagers were stabbed in Huntington Station on July 15.

A group of teenagers and young men became involved in an altercation while at the annual Huntington Manor Fire Department fair, located at 401 Oakwood Road, at approximately 8:50 p.m.

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed and seriously injured. A 17-year-old boy sustained non-life-threatening stab wounds. Both were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident too contact the Second Squad at 631- 854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.