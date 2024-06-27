Two people rescued from sinking boat in Northport

1 of 4

Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers rescued two people from a sinking boat in Northport today.

Marine Bureau officers Erik Johnson and Timothy Dillon responded, in Marine Bravo, to a report that a boat was in distress approximately one mile north of Eatons Neck Lighthouse in Northport at 1:55 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the 1997 Bayliner Trophy boat’s cabin and stern partially submerged in water. Officers in conjunction with Town of Huntington Harbor Master, removed water from the vessel while Marine Bravo towed the boat to the Soundview boat ramp in Northport.

The operator of the boat Maurice Arvon, 76, of Amityville, and passenger Stonie Hertzot, 71, of Deer Park, were not injured.