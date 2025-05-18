Two people killed in single-vehicle crash in Manorville

Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed two

people in Manorville on May 17.

A 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling eastbound on the Long Island Expressway, near Exit 70, when it

left the roadway, crashed into the woods, and caught fire at approximately 10:05 p.m.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet

been confirmed by police. A passenger was found dead in the vehicle after the fire was extinguished.

Their identity is pending confirmation by personnel from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical

Examiner.

Detectives are asking anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-

8752.