Two people arrested in Coram for selling flavored vapes to an underage person

Suffolk County Police arrested two employees on May 23 for allegedly selling flavored vape products to an underage person at businesses in Coram.

As part of the department’s “Operation Smoke Out,” Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers conducted a

compliance check at four stores in relation to the sales of vape products and found two stores were not in

compliance.

Police arrested and charged the following people:

• Hussain Shaiq, 23, of Ronkonkoma, an employee of Koncept Smoke Shop, located at 35 Middle

Country Road in Coram, was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree and

Unlawful Possession of Cannabis.

• Imonie Woody, 22, of Coram, an employee of Irie Vaporization Wellness and Scents

located at 2 Middle Country Road in Coram, was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child

2nd Degree.

The two arrestees were issued a Field Appearance Ticket and are scheduled to be arraigned at First

District Court in Central Islip on a later date.