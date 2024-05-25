Two people arrested in Coram for selling flavored vapes to an underage person
Suffolk County Police arrested two employees on May 23 for allegedly selling flavored vape products to an underage person at businesses in Coram.
As part of the department’s “Operation Smoke Out,” Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers conducted a
compliance check at four stores in relation to the sales of vape products and found two stores were not in
compliance.
Police arrested and charged the following people:
• Hussain Shaiq, 23, of Ronkonkoma, an employee of Koncept Smoke Shop, located at 35 Middle
Country Road in Coram, was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child 2nd Degree and
Unlawful Possession of Cannabis.
• Imonie Woody, 22, of Coram, an employee of Irie Vaporization Wellness and Scents
located at 2 Middle Country Road in Coram, was charged with Unlawfully Dealing with a Child
2nd Degree.
The two arrestees were issued a Field Appearance Ticket and are scheduled to be arraigned at First
District Court in Central Islip on a later date.