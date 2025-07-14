Two men wanted for alleged Kings Park larceny

1 of 4

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Investigative Unit officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the two men who allegedly stole merchandise from a Kings Park store on two separate occasions in June.

Two men allegedly stole assorted footwear, valued at approximately $310 and $840, from T.J. Maxx, located at 42 Indian Head Road, on June 24 and June 27.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.