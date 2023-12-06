Two men assaulted in Huntington Station
Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating the assault of two men that occurred in Huntington Station on Dec. 4.
Two men were assaulted by a group of men while walking near the intersection of New York Avenue and Pulaski Road at approximately 11:55 p.m. Following the assault, the suspects fled and the two victims walked away from the scene.
One man, 37, of Huntington Station, was located by a passerby a short time and distance away. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The second victim, 30, of Huntington Station, was located by a passerby at New York Avenue and East 12th Street several hours later. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call
the Second Squad at 631-854-8252 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.