Two men arrested in Kings Park following crash in stolen vehicle

Suffolk County Police arrested two men on Feb. 1 after they allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle into a Kings Park marsh and fled the scene on foot. Fourth Precinct officers were on patrol when they observed a white 2017 Lexus SUV that matched the description of a vehicle that had been observed in the vicinity of larcenies reported in the Fourth Precinct over the last several weeks.

Officers then observed the vehicle enter Landing Avenue Park and crash into a marshy area at approximately 4 a.m. Three men fled the scene on foot, with two being apprehended a short time later, one outside of a Riviera Drive residence and one on Rumford Road, both in Kings Park. Neither were injured in the crash. A third man, who has not been identified by police, has not been located.

Following an investigation, it was determined the 2017 Lexus had been reported stolen from outside a Copperbeech Road residence in Saint James on January 13. Purses and credit cards that had also been previously reported stolen in the area were located inside the car.

Milton Allen, 19, of Hempstead, was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3 rd Degree, Grand Larceny 3rd Degree and two counts of Grand Larceny 4th Degree, all felonies, as well as Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 3rd Degree, a misdemeanor.

Andrew Lawrence, 21, of Hempstead, was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd Degree, a felony, as well as Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle 3rd Degree and Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Property Damage, both misdemeanors.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Fourth Squad Detectives at 631-854- 8452.