Two men arrested during unlawful fight club contest in Melville

Suffolk County Police arrested two Northport men on June 22 for allegedly participating in an unauthorized fight club event in Melville.

In response to community complaints, Second Precinct Anti-Crime Unit and Second Precinct Investigative Unit officers investigated a fight club advertised on social media and arrested two participants at Walt Whitman Park, located at 2559 New York Ave., at approximately 4:30 p.m. There were approximately 70 people in attendance.

Finley McCloskey, 19, of Northport and Jake Zimilies, 19, of Northport, were charged with Unlawful Assembly. They were issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at FirstDistrict Court in Central Islip on a later date.