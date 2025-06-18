Two employees arrested for allegedly selling cannabis in East Northport

1 of 4

Suffolk County Police arrested two employees on June 18 for allegedly selling cannabis products at an East Northport store.

In response to community complaints, Second Precinct Investigative Unit officers executed a search warrant at Oasis Smoke Shop, located at 38 Laurel Road and seized marijuana, THC marijuana vapes, large quantities of flavor vape products as well as a large quantity of THC products and more than $10,000 in cash.

Two employees of the store, Alexis Cruz and Juan Daniel Veliz Hernandez were arrested. Cruz, 22, of Huntington Station, was charged with alleged Sale of Cannabis without a License, three counts of Unlawful Sale of Cannabis and Criminal Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree. Juan Veliz Hernandez, 24, of East Northport, was charged with alleged Sale of Cannabis without a License, and Unlawful Sale of Cannabis.

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management sealed the business and changed the locks. The Town of Huntington issued 4 combined building and fire violations and is conducting an investigation into the business. NYS Office of Cannabis Management Enforcement Unit, Town of Huntington Ordinance Inspector and the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal assisted in the investigation. The two men were issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on July 8.