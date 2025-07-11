Twelve historic sites team up to launch History Hunt adventure

Long Island museums and historical societies, from Brooklyn to Montauk, are teaming up to offer an epic History Hunt adventure at a dozen sites where spies, patriots and presidents helped shape local history. From the secrets of the Culper Spy Ring to the legacy of Theodore Roosevelt, the past comes alive at every stop in a digital tapestry that weaves together history’s hidden gems and little-known stories.

Participants can visit https://app.otocast.com/guide/LIHistoryHunt to register and then visit a designated museum, landmark, monument, historic home, park or colonial tavern. At each location, visitors are invited to take a selfie challenge and upload their photo.

Participants who complete a challenge at any site are automatically eligible to win a prize. Those who complete a challenge at all 12 sites will earn the title of Revolutionary Trailblazer and be entered into the grand prize drawing that includes $500, an 18th century-style luncheon at the Ketcham Inn tavern, family museum memberships and a basket of curated surprises.

The Long Island History Hunt is sponsored by the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation in partnership with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and runs from July 1 through September 30.

“We’re proud to support this dynamic, family-friendly initiative,” said Kathryn M. Curran, executive director of the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation. “By engaging visitors in interactive experiences, we’re helping to ensure Long Island’s past resonates with new generations.”

Participating sites include Raynham Hall Museum in Oyster Bay, the Oyster Bay Railroad Museum, the Theodore Roosevelt Sanctuary and Audubon Center in Oyster Bay, Montauk Historical Society, Ketcham Inn in Center Moriches, East Hampton Historical Society, Oysterponds Historical Society in Orient, Three Village Historical Society in Setauket, Shelter Island History Museum, Smithtown Historical Society, Meadow Croft Estate in Sayville and Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn.

Register here for free.