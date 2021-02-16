TVHS 2021 virtual lecture series brings renowned speakers to living rooms near and far
The Three Village Historical Society lecture series hosts prominent and emerging historians, authors, genealogists, archeologists and storytellers from around the nation and presents topics related to local history, heritage conservation, social justice, art history, and more. For decades, TVHS public programming has provided a stimulating environment for the exploration of history and ideas that permeate the culture and community of the Three Village area, and beyond.
In early 2020, when the world went on “lock-down”, TVHS shifted gears and began hosting this treasured event virtually via Zoom on a monthly basis and the Society will continue to do so for 2021. Unless otherwise noted, all lectures begin at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and will be held on Zoom and moderated by Mari Irizarry, TVHS Creative Services Director. The Virtual Lecture Series is open to public, with a $5 general admission suggested donation and is free for TVHS members. Registration is required at www.tvhs.org/lecture-series.
February 22nd
Guest Speaker: Louise Cella Caruso
William Sidney Mount: His Life and His Work
March 15th
Guest Speaker: Selene Castrovilla
Founding Mothers
April 19th
Guest Speaker: Kristen Nyitray
History of Stony Brook University
May 17th
Guest Speaker: Bill Bleyer
Culper Spy Ring and Long Island Revolutionary War Sites
Book: “George Washington’s Long Island Spy Ring: A History and Tour Guide.”
June 21st
Guest Speaker: Steve Drielak
The Alice Parsons’ Kidnapping: Long Island’s History Unsolved Mystery
July 19th
Guest Speaker: Rhoda Miller
Exploring Long Island’s Jewish History
August 16th
Guest Speaker: Darren St. George, Preservation Long Island
Jupiter Hammon Project: Confronting Slavery at Preservation Long Island’s Joseph Lloyd Manor
September 20th
Guest Speaker: Chris Matthews
A Struggle For Heritage: Archaeology and Civil Rights in Long Island Community
October 18th
Guest Speaker: Tara Rider
The Devil in New York: The Withcraft Trial of Goody Garlick
November 15th
Guest Speaker: Jeff Richman
Green-Wood Cemetery’s Civil War Project
December 14th
Frank Turano
Chicken Hill: A Community Lost to Time
The Three Village Historical Society (TVHS), a non-profit 501(c)(3) founded in 1964 by community members, exists to educate the public about our rich cultural heritage as well as foster and preserve local history. TVHS offers museum exhibits, events, programs, archives, and other outreach initiatives to inform and enrich the public’s interest in and understanding of the vibrant past of the Three Village area along the north shore in Suffolk County, Long Island