Traffic advisory issued for Smithtown on June 1

The Suffolk County Police Department is advising motorists of a road closure for the Smithtown Day

Festival on Sunday, June 1.

The 36th annual festival, hosted by the Smithtown Chamber of Commerce, will take place along Main Street in Smithtown from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring local vendors, food, live entertainment and plenty of family fun activities while supporting local businesses.

Main Street/Route 25 will be closed in both directions between Route 111 and Maple Avenue in

Smithtown between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.