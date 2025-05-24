Traffic advisory issued for Ronkonkoma on May 25

The Suffolk County Police Department is advising motorists of a road closure for annual Memorial Day Ronkonkoma Street Fair on Sunday, May 25.

Hosted by the Ronkonkoma Chamber of Commerce, the Street Fair will be held along Hawkins Avenue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and feature over 200 vendors with live entertainment, merchandise, food, children’s rides, arts and crafts.

Hawkins Avenue will be closed from Portion Road to Lakewood Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.