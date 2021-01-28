Town of Smithtown Town Board approves 2021 capital budget

The Town of Smithtown Town Board unanimously approved the 2021 capital budget on Thursday January 21st. Capital improvements for the upcoming year are heavily focused on Parks and Recreation projects, in an effort to improve quality of life amid the coronavirus pandemic. Highlights of the plan include improvements to the pool area at Landing Country Club, renovating East Hills & Laurel Drive parks and replacing the turf soccer fields at Moriches Park.

By the end of 2021, the Town of Smithtown will have completed the renovation and restoration process of over 75% of the town’s parks and beaches in a four-year period. The 2021 capital budget continues these efforts with the planned revitalization of parks like East Hills and Laurel Drive, along with replacing the turf fields at Moriches Soccer Complex and the replacement and relocation of the playground at Flynn Memorial Ballpark.

Additionally, the installation of permanent shade structures at the Landing Country Club pool will complement the recently completed new surfacing and stairwell replacement. The Parks department is also in the process of installing a new bathroom and small concession area at the entrance to the country club to accommodate golfers. The golf course was recently renovated (2019) which included the repaving of the golf cart paths and roadway, constructing a custom-built starter shack and halfway house, all new landscaping of the entryway island as well as brand new sidewalks, benches and fencing.

Capital Budget Highlights:

Replacement of Turf Soccer Fields at Moriches Park Soccer Complex

Renovations to the playground, resurfacing of tennis courts, new fencing, handball courts and walkways at Laurel Drive Park

New playgrounds, refurbished Handball Courts and new walkways at East Hill Park

Replacement and repositioning of playground and repaving of the parking lot and curbing at Flynn Memorial Ballpark

Permanent shade structure awnings around the Smithtown Landing Country Club Pools

A Solar Farm development & Solar Array Feasibility Study to evaluate placing solar arrays on Town Property

Replacement of heavy-duty trucks and equipment for snow removal

Replacement of the Kings Park Salt Barn to mitigate environmental impacts of road salt storage

Refinancing of 2013 outstanding bonds resulting in estimated aggregate savings of approximately $115,000.

“Providing residents with improved facilities and parks has never been more vital to the wellbeing and quality of life of our quaint community. In these uncertain times, the people of this great community can rest assured of this administration’s steadfast commitment to restoring and maintaining the parks system for all to enjoy,” said Supervisor Ed Wehrheim.