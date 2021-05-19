Town of Smithtown to offer free screenings for Brain Arteriovenous Malformation 

The Town of Smithtown, in partnership with the Paige Elizabeth Keely Foundation, will host free Brain Arteriovenous Malformations & Aneurysms (AVM) screenings at Smithtown Town Hall, 99 Main St., Smithtown on Tuesday May 25. Screenings will take place from noon to 7pm in the Victor T. Liss Board Room. Appointments must be reserved in advance online at https:// thepaigekeelyfoundation.com/ avm-screening

“I’m grateful to Gina Keely, the Paige Elizabeth Keely Foundation, Dr. Bekelis and the Stroke and Brain Aneurysm Center of Long Island, for their partnership in providing this lifesaving service to the people of Smithtown. This is a magnificent way to honor Paige’s memory. I encourage everyone to learn more about AVM detection and take part in a free screening.” – Supervisor Ed Wehrheim

On January 8th, 2018, six year old resident Paige Keely was tragically taken from the world when a Brain Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) had ruptured at school. Doctors informed her family that Paige was born with this condition and that it was treatable with early detection. The Paige Elizabeth Keely Foundation, a nonprofit 501c3 organization, was founded in Paige’s honor to help prevent further loss, through early detection, AVM screenings and community awareness about this treatable disease.

In February of 2021 the Town Board, by unanimous decision, declared the week of May 24th, 2021, (in honor of her birthday; May 24th, 2011) as Paige Elizabeth Keely AVM Awareness week in the Town of Smithtown. The intent is to bring AVM awareness to the community through events and screenings which promote the early detection, identifying and treating of Brain Arteriovenous Malformations & Aneurysms.

The free screening is a simple, non-invasive, basic exam and Q & A process. Screenings take approximately 15 minutes and can help to determine if further medical detection is needed.

DID YOU KNOW?

If Brain AVM’s & Aneurysms rupture, effective treatment becomes more difficult, and generally a person’s chances of surviving are much lower.

Brain AVM’s & Aneurysms that have not ruptured typically have little to no symptoms, until it’s too late. This is why early detection can save lives.