Town of Smithtown to host paper shredding event Sept. 25

The Town of Smithtown Department of Environment and Waterways, in partnership with the Municipal Services Facility and the Department of Public Safety, will host a Paper Shredding Event on Saturday, September 25th. This free event will be held at the Smithtown Municipal Services Facility, located at 85 Old Northport Road in Kings Park, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Residents will be asked to wear face masks and not to leave their cars, to protect everyone’s wellbeing amid the coronavirus. Proof of residency is required. There is a limit of three file boxes per vehicle.

“I believe the Shred Events are popular for a number of reasons. We enjoy a very environmentally conscious community. The residents here take every opportunity to do their part in protecting the local habitat. Additionally, we’ve really perfected the process, which is coordinated by the Department of Environment and Waterways, MSF and Public Safety. Residents know that they can get in and out fast, to safely and securely dispose of unwanted documents from the comfort of each vehicle and quickly return to their weekend fun.” – Ed Wehrheim, Town of Smithtown Supervisor

At the April 2021 event, a total of 430 vehicles safely and securely disposed of over 12.11 tons of sensitive documents. In 2020, over 440 households came down to safely shred documents in the Fall. The September 2020 event was the largest to date, with over 16 tons of paper safely shredded by the industrial strength “Shreddersaurus.” The turnout was three times the normal volume.

All personal documents are safely destroyed by Data Shredding Service, Inc., a full-service confidential shredding service located on Corporate Drive in Hauppauge.