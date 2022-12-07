Town of Smithtown hosts successful Tender Years Treasury event Arts & EntertainmentCommunityHolidaysKidsTimes of SmithtownTown of Smithtown by Press Release - December 7, 2022 0 25 Tender Years Treasury event on Dec. 3, 2022. Photo from Town of Smithtown On Saturday, December 3rd, the Town of Smithtown Recreation, Senior Citizens and Youth Bureau Departments hosted a packed house for the annual Tender Years Treasury. Well over 120 young residents independently shopped for holiday gifts at the Eugene Cannataro Senior Citizens Center. All of the gifts were priced at $5 or less, and handcrafted by approximately 35 Smithtown resident vendors, over the age of 60. “I am so deeply grateful for the talented artists and crafters, our team at the Senior Citizens Center, the Recreation Department, and student volunteers organized by our incredible Youth Bureau. They really outdid themselves this year. This is always such a special occasion. It is truly remarkable to witness so many generations of Smithtown residents come together to experience the giving season, bringing joy and building memories to countless local families,” said Smithtown Town Supervisor Ed Wehrheim. Approximately 25 student volunteers, organized by the Smithtown Youth Bureau Department chaperoned children so that they may independently pick out holiday gifts for family and friends. The Recreation Department and the Senior Citizens Center team organized the entire event, which included an upscale boutique, cookie decorating station, holiday crafts, a homemade quilt raffle, balloon sculptures, free gift wrapping and refreshments, courtesy of the PTA. Adults had the option of enjoying some rest and relaxation in a waiting area while kids independently choose their holiday gift. Additionally, children were able to drop off letters to Santa Claus, to receive a return letter from the North Pole. The Senior Center’s Monday Needlecraft club, donated a surplus of handmade hats, bags, and scarfs to Saint Vincent de Paul/St. Joseph’s Church – Food Distribution Center in Kings Park for families in need. An additional two bags loaded with handmade needlecraft hats and scarfs were donated to a staffer to distribute to Smithtown parishioners in need. The Tender Years Treasury is an annual event for Smithtown children, grades K-5, to independently shop for handcrafted gifts made by local senior citizens during the holidays. To learn more about events and programing at the Eugene Cannataro Senior Citizens Center, call 631-360-7616 or visit the Town of Smithtown Website at SmithtownNY.gov.