Town of Huntington prepares for heat wave with free admission to pools and spray parks

As a community service and in-light of the expected heat wave, the Town of Huntington will be allowing Huntington residents to use the Manor Field Park and Elwood Spray Parks free of charge during the duration of heat wave (6/22 – 6/26). Proof of residency is required. Elwood and Manor Field Spray Parks will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m during this period.

“For some of our residents, staying cool during these frequent summer heat waves can be a challenge,” said Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth. “Offering the spray parks to our residents with children is the best kind of community service – convenient, safe, fun and for now, free.”

Spray Parks will return to regular hours with a required Town Recreation Card on Thursday, June 26. (If weather permits, may be extended).

In anticipation of the forecasted heat wave, the Town of Huntington will also put the following services and schedules in place:

Cooling center: The Town of Huntington Flanagan Senior Center will be open Monday through Friday until 5 p.m.

Beaches – Town Residents ONLY: Gold Star Battalion, Crab Meadow, West Neck, Hobart, and Centerport Beaches will be open with stationed lifeguards until 8 p.m. Beach Permits required. Residents can visit www.tohbeachpermit.com to obtain a virtual beach permit.

Dix Hills Pool: The Dix Hills Pool will also be free to residents during the heat wave –

(Saturday, June 21 – Wednesday, June 25) – The following community hours will apply:

Saturday (6/21): 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Sunday (6/22): 11:00 AM– 8:00 PM

Monday (6/23): 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Tuesday (6/24): 12:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Wednesday (6/24): 12:30 PM – 8:00 PM

For more information, call 631-351-3000.