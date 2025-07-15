Town of Huntington prepares for heat advisory

As a community service and in-light of the expected heat advisory for Wednesday, July 16, the Town of Huntington will be allowing Huntington residents to use the Manor Field Park and Elwood Spray Parks free of charge for the day on Wednesday, July 16. Proof of residency is required. Elwood and Manor Field Spray Parks will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the day.

“For some of our residents, staying cool during higher than normal summer temperatures can be a challenge”, said Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth. “Offering the spray parks and pool to our residents with children is the best kind of community service – convenient, safe, fun, and free”.

Spray parks will return to regular hours with a required Town Recreation Card on Thursday, July 17. (May be extended, if temperature permits).

Dix Hills Pool: The Dix Hills Pool will also be free to residents on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 from 2:30 pm to 8:00 pm.

The Town of Huntington will also put the following services and schedule in place:

Cooling center: The Town of Huntington Flanagan Senior Center will be open on Wednesday until 5 PM.