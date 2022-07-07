Town of Huntington drive-in movies back for the summer

Supervisor Ed Smyth and the Town of Huntington Department of Parks and Recreation will launch the 2022 Drive-In Movies on Wednesday, July 13 at Crab Meadow Beach on Waterside Road in Northport, expanding additional movie dates to new locations across Town.

“In an effort to make Huntington’s recreational experiences more accessible, we are taking our Drive-In Movies on the road,” said Supervisor Ed Smyth. “I hope to see you all at the movies!”

The 2022 Town of Huntington Drive-In Movies lineup is as follows – all movies start at 8:30 p.m.:

Wednesday, July 13

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

Crab Meadow Beach

Waterside Road, Northport

Wednesday, July 27

GREASE

West Neck Beach

West Neck Road, Lloyd Harbor

Wednesday, August 3

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

Dix Hills Park

Vanderbilt Parkway, Dix Hills

Wednesday, August 10

BLACK PANTHER

Huntington Senior Center

423 Park Avenue, Huntington

Wednesday, August 17

ENCANTO

Huntington Senior Center

423 Park Avenue, Huntington

*Admittance is free and limited to Town of Huntington residents.

Gates open at 6 p.m. and movies start at dusk (approximately 8:30 p.m). Movies are shown on a 40-foot screen, easily seen from all parking spots.

Movie audio will be broadcast on FM radio frequency (channel 99.3) to watch the movie from a vehicle. There will also be speakers for attendees who bring lawn chairs to sit outside.

For information, or in the case of inclement weather, please check out the Parks & Rec Facebook page or visit huntingtonny.gov/parks

For up-to-the-minute movie information, call (631) 351-3089.