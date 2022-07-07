Town of Huntington drive-in movies back for the summer
Supervisor Ed Smyth and the Town of Huntington Department of Parks and Recreation will launch the 2022 Drive-In Movies on Wednesday, July 13 at Crab Meadow Beach on Waterside Road in Northport, expanding additional movie dates to new locations across Town.
“In an effort to make Huntington’s recreational experiences more accessible, we are taking our Drive-In Movies on the road,” said Supervisor Ed Smyth. “I hope to see you all at the movies!”
The 2022 Town of Huntington Drive-In Movies lineup is as follows – all movies start at 8:30 p.m.:
Wednesday, July 13
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME
Crab Meadow Beach
Waterside Road, Northport
Wednesday, July 27
GREASE
West Neck Beach
West Neck Road, Lloyd Harbor
Wednesday, August 3
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI
Dix Hills Park
Vanderbilt Parkway, Dix Hills
Wednesday, August 10
BLACK PANTHER
Huntington Senior Center
423 Park Avenue, Huntington
Wednesday, August 17
ENCANTO
Huntington Senior Center
423 Park Avenue, Huntington
*Admittance is free and limited to Town of Huntington residents.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and movies start at dusk (approximately 8:30 p.m). Movies are shown on a 40-foot screen, easily seen from all parking spots.
Movie audio will be broadcast on FM radio frequency (channel 99.3) to watch the movie from a vehicle. There will also be speakers for attendees who bring lawn chairs to sit outside.
For information, or in the case of inclement weather, please check out the Parks & Rec Facebook page or visit huntingtonny.gov/parks
For up-to-the-minute movie information, call (631) 351-3089.