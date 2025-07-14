Town of Huntington announce 5.66-acre expansion of Henry Ingraham Nature Preserve

1 of 5

On July 11, Town of Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth, joined by Councilman Dr. Dave Bennardo, Councilman Sal Ferro, Rob Ingraham—the grandson of Henry Ingraham—and representatives of the Town’s Environmental Open Space and Park Fund (EOSPA), formally announced the acquisition of a 5.66-acre parcel that will expand the Henry Ingraham Nature Preserve in Northport.

The newly acquired property, located on the west side of Waterside Avenue, was officially purchased on July 7th, 2025, through the EOSPA program. This acquisition reflects the Town of Huntington’s ongoing commitment to environmental preservation, open space protection, and the responsible stewardship of natural resources.

The Henry Ingraham Nature Preserve was first established in 1998 as part of a public-private partnership involving the Town of Huntington, Suffolk County, and the Iroquois Gas Transmission System. This collaboration laid the foundation for long-term conservation efforts in the area and helped preserve a key piece of Huntington’s natural heritage.

“This latest addition to the Henry Ingraham Nature Preserve protects open space and preserves the natural character of our community”, said Supervisor Ed Smyth. “These efforts ensure future generations will be able to enjoy green, undeveloped land for passive recreation and the appreciation of our town’s unique natural landscapes”.

The property was purchased from the Ingraham Family and adds to the existing 27 acres of the Henry Ingraham Nature Preserve, enhancing a cherished area of open space that serves both ecological and recreational purposes for the community. Today’s announcement not only marks another milestone in the Town’s conservation efforts, but also honors the Ingraham family’s connection to the land and their contribution to its preservation.

The expanded preserve is accessible to the public for passive recreational uses such as walking, birdwatching, and enjoying the outdoors for residents and visitors alike.