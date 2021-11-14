Town of Brookhaven’s annual Polar Plunge returns to Cedar Beach Nov. 20

On Saturday, November 21, the Town of Brookhaven and Special Olympics New York will host the 12th Annual “Polar Plunge: Freezin’ for a Reason” at Cedar Beach in Mount Sinai. The annual event raises funds and awareness for Special Olympics New York athletes in the Long Island region. Pictured at a special presentation during the November 4 Town Board Meeting are (left to right) Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich; Councilman Kevin LaValle; Special Olympics New York Director of Development, Casey Maloney; Councilwoman Jane Bonner; Special Olympics New York athlete, Danielle Birnbaum; Supervisor Ed Romaine; Councilman Michael Loguercio; Councilman Neil Foley; Town clerk Donna Lent and Councilman Dan Panico.

All Special Olympics New York Polar Plungers are encouraged to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus (www.cdc.gov). Masks are recommended, but not required for unvaccinated plungers. To create more social distancing, there will be Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) available at the event for a sanitized experience.Plungers will be able to select their smaller group plunge times which start at 11:30 am. There will be a large group plunge at 12:30 pm. Online registration for the Polar Plunge is required prior to the event and there will be no on-site registration. All registrants must raise or surpass the fundraising goal of $150 to participate and to receive the signature Polar Plunge “Freezin’ for a Reason” sweatshirt. For more information, social distancing guidelines or to register online please visit www.polarplungeny.org\brookhaven. Donations are also accepted, and all funds raised help to support the cost for athletes to participate in training and competitions.

Supervisor Ed Romaine said, “The Polar Plunge is a great opportunity for the community to make a difference in the lives of the Special Olympics athletes. I thank all the volunteers, Town employees, police, fire and ambulance staff who work so hard to support the Special Olympics athletes every year.”

Councilwoman Jane Bonner said, “We are back on track to have a successful event in 2021 and I look forward to making my 12th consecutive plunge for the Special Olympics. As always, I have a great team of people to plunge with and I encourage everyone to join us and support these wonderful athletes.”

About Special Olympics New York

Special Olympics New York is the largest state chapter in the country, serving more than 68,000 athletes across New York with year-round sports training, athletic competition, and health screenings. The organization also partners with more than 170 schools statewide to offer Unified Sports. All Special Olympics New York programs are offered at no cost to athletes, their families or caregivers and are never charged to participate. It costs $400 to support training and competition for one athlete for one sports season.

For additional information about Special Olympics New York, to learn more about getting involved, or to make a donation, visit www.specialolympicsNY.org.