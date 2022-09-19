Town of Brookhaven releases latest redistricting proposal

The Town of Brookhaven has released its first proposed map to reapportion the Brookhaven Town Council.

Last week, an appointed eight-member redistricting commission tasked with redrawing the district lines disbanded after failing to adopt an official map for the Town Council. Without a recommendation from the committee, the town board is now responsible for redrawing the district lines.

Based on the town code, redistricting aims to bring the town’s six council districts into substantially equal citizen populations. The 2020 U.S. Census revealed that Council Districts 2 and 6 were out of alignment — deviating more than 5% from the total townwide population divided by six — triggering the redistricting process once again.

This year marks the second time the town has undergone redistricting since the inception of councilmanic districts in 2002. However, this year’s process has drawn significant public scrutiny.

Residents will be able to weigh in on this proposal during a scheduled public hearing on Thursday, Sept. 29, at Brookhaven Town Hall. The hearing will begin at 5 p.m.