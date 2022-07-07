Town of Brookhaven offers Sunset Yoga Class at Cedar Beach

The Town of Brookhaven will offer a Sunset Yoga class at Cedar Beach, 244 Harbor Beach Road, Mt. Sinai on Thursdays July 14, 21, 28 from 7 to 8 p.m. and Aug. 4, 11 and 25 from 6 to 7 p.m. This class offers a balanced approach to yoga consisting of physical postures, breathing exercises and relaxation to help restore physical, emotional and mental health and well-being. Wear comfortable clothing and bring a mat, blanket or pillow to sit on. $35 per 6-week session. Pre-register by Tuesday, July 12. Call 631-451-6112 for more information or to register.