Town of Brookhaven offers free mulch and compost

Supervisor Ed Romaine has announced that the free mulch and compost is available at seven, conveniently located Town facilities. The free mulch and compost are part of the Supervisor’s “Greening Brookhaven” initiative. Mulch and compost are available in bulk, so residents must bring shovels and containers to load it into their vehicles. All will be distributed on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

Residents of Brookhaven Town may pick up free mulch and compost at the following Town facilities:

• Brookhaven Town Hall, South Parking Lot, One Independence Hill in Farmingville (residents only)

Monday – Friday from 9:00 am to 7:30 pm and Saturday-Sunday 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

• Percy Raynor Park, Route 347 and Belle Mead Road in South Setauket (residents only)

Monday – Friday from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

• Rose Caracappa Center, 739 Route 25A in Mt. Sinai (residents only)

Monday – Friday from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

• Brookhaven Landfill, 350 Horseblock Road in Brookhaven Hamlet (residents and commercial)

Monday – Friday from 7:00 am to 2:45 pm and Saturday from 7:00 am to 12:00 noon.

• Manorville Compost Facility, Papermill Road in Manorville (residents only)

Monday – Friday from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm (Closed for lunch 11:50 am – 12:30 pm)

• Holtsville Ecology Site, 249 Buckley Road in Holtsville (residents only)

Monday – Friday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

• Robert E. Reid, Sr. Recreation Center, Rte. 25A and Defense Hill Road in Shoreham (residents only)

Monday – Friday from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Commercial vehicles are permitted only at the Brookhaven Landfill, where a fee of $12 per yard will be charged.

For more information, call 631-451-TOWN or visit the Town website.