Town of Brookhaven INTERFACE Toy Drive underway Arts & EntertainmentCommunityGovernmentHolidaysKidsTimes of Middle CountryTown of Brookhaven by Press Release - December 12, 2021 0 4 Photo from Town of Brookhaven On December 6, Supervisor Ed Romaine and Councilman Neil Foley visited the “North Pole” at the Town of Brookhaven’s INTERFACE Program headquarters in Patchogue to accept gift donations from NY State Senator Alexis Weik. The Senator collected dozens of toys in her district to help needy families have a happy holiday season. The “North Pole” facility is used to store and distribute toys donated during the Town’s INTERFACE Toy Drive. Pictured left to right are Supervisor Ed Romaine; INTERFACE Coordinator Josephine Lunde; Senator Alexis Weik and Councilman Neil Foley. The INTERFACE Toy Drive is sponsored by the Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau. Through raising donations, they will provide presents for thousands of children in need, ranging in age from infant to 15 years of age. Donations can be dropped off at the following Town locations now through December 17: Brookhaven Town Hall, One Independence Hill in Farmingville Brookhaven Highway Department, 1140 Old Town Road in Coram New Village Recreation Center, 20 Wireless Road in Centereach Brookhaven Calabro Airport, 135 Dawn Drive in Shirley Rose Caracappa Senior Center, 739 Route 25A in Mount Sinai Moriches Bay Recreation Center, 313 Frowein Road in Center Moriches Brookhaven Town Parks & Recreation, 286 Hawkins Road in Centereach Brookhaven Town Vehicle Control, 550 North Ocean Avenue in Patchogue For more information, please call the Town of Brookhaven Youth Bureau at 631-451-8044 or visit the Town website.