Town of Brookhaven hosts 12th annual Polar Plunge

Freezin’ for a reason.

The Town of Brookhaven held its 12th annual Polar Plunge at Cedar Beach this past weekend, where 544 people stripped down and hit the chilled water of the Long Island Sound all for a good cause.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, volunteers gathered at the beach in their swimsuits and shorts to benefit the Special Olympics which raises funds and awareness for Special Olympics New York athletes in the Long Island region. This year a collective $131,033 was raised.

“The Polar Plunge is a great opportunity for the community to make a difference in the lives of the Special Olympics athletes,” said Supervisor Ed Romaine (R). “I thank all the volunteers, Town employees, police, fire and ambulance staff who work so hard to support the Special Olympics athletes every year.”

Special Olympics New York is the largest state chapter in the country, serving more than 51,000 registered athletes and unified partners across New York with year-round sports training, athletic competition and health screenings.

The organization also partners with about 250 schools statewide to offer Unified Sports, where students with and without disabilities compete as teammates. All Special Olympics New York programs are offered at no cost to athletes, their families and caregivers.

— Photos by Bill Landon