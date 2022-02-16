Town of Brookhaven glass recycling bins relocated to Setauket Fire District

On Feb. 7, Brookhaven Town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich announced that the Town has relocated the glass recycling bins from the parking lot across from the Three Village Inn in Stony Brook to the Setauket Fire Department at 394 Nicolls Road in East Setauket.

This new location will offer greater convenience for Town of Brookhaven residents to recycle their glass. Only glass bottles and jars are accepted and they do not need to be separated by color. Glass collected from the Town’s twelve drop-off locations is crushed and used to replace sand in construction, saving natural resources and reducing waste.

“This project was completed thanks to the efficient teamwork of both the Setauket Fire Department and the Waste Management Team from the Town of Brookhaven. Thank you to everyone involved in making our community cleaner and greener,” said Councilmember Kornreich. “I encourage everyone to make full use of this resource for the well-being of both our community and the environment.

Other Town of Brookhaven glass recycling bins are located at:

Brookhaven Town Hall One Independence Hill, Farmingville, NY 11738

Brookhaven Landfill 350 Horseblock Road, Brookhaven, NY 11719

Manorville Compost Facility Papermill Road, Manorville, NY 11949

Holtsville Ecology Center 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville, NY 11742

Rose Caracappa Sr. Center 739 Route 25A, Mt. Sinai, NY 11766

New Village Recreation Center 20 Wireless Road, Centereach, NY 11720

Henrietta Acampora Recreation Center 39 Montauk Highway, Blue Point, NY 11715

Mastic Recreation Center15 Herkimer Street, Mastic, NY 11950

Fireman’s Field 25 Middle Country Road, Ridge, NY 11961

Comsewogue Library 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776

Center Moriches Library 235 Main St. Center Moriches, NY 11934

For more information, call 631-451-6963.