Town of Brookhaven announces upcoming spring and summer programs

The Town of Brookhaven has announced a series of upcoming spring and summer programs at its three recreation centers:

New Village Recreation Center

20 Wireless Road, Centereach, NY 11720

631-732-2338

Watercolor Art

Dates: Wednesdays, April, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, June 1, 8, 15

Times: 10:00AM – 12:00PM

Fee: $45.00 per 8-week session

Ping Pong Tournament

Doubles elimination tournament. Ages 18 years and older. Awards given to 1st

& 2nd place in each Division. Bring your own paddles. Balls will be provided.

T-shirt & refreshments included. No Walk-ins.

Dates: Singles – Saturday, May 14th

Doubles – Saturday, May 21st

Times: 9:00AM start time

(8:30AM check-in)

Fee: $15.00 per participant/per event

(T-shirt and refreshments included)

Pre-register: by Thursday, May 19

More information: Call 631-451-6112 to register.

Robert E. Reid, Sr. Recreation Center

Defense Hill Road & Route 25A, Shoreham, NY 11786

631-744-2601

DIY Paint Class

A variety of DIY Craft Classes hosted by The Crafty Bean Boutique. Participants will create a vertical “hello” sign in either a sunflowers or daisy pattern. Finished sign measures 15”L x 5”W. Must pre-register.

Date: Monday, May 23

Time: 6:00PM – 8:00PM

Fee: $40.00

Pre-Register: by Wednesday, May 18

Tai Chi

In this low-impact, slow-motion exercise class, you will learn how you can heal your physical, mental, and spiritual health. Tai chi can be easily adapted for anyone. It reduces stress, calms the mind, invigorates the spirit, & tones the body.

Dates: Mondays, June 6, 13, 20, 27, July 11, 18, 25, August 1

Time: 12:00PM – 12:45PM

Fee: $45.00/8-week session

Pre-Register: Thursday, June 2

Skoblicki Scientists

Join Miss Michelle in this interactive science program as we explore an exciting new topic each week in our summer series. Register for one or all. This class is open to school age students entering Grade K through Grade 5.

Time: 10:00AM – 10:45AM

Fee: $10.00 per child, per class

Beautiful Butterflies

Date: Wednesday, July 6

Pre-Register: by Friday, July 1

Growing a Garden

Date: Wednesday, July 13

Pre-Register: by Friday, July 8

Terrific Turtles

Date: Wednesday, July 20

Pre-Register: by Friday, July 15

Boats that Float

Date: Wednesday, July 27

Pre-Register: by Friday, July 22

Penguin Party

Date: Wednesday, August 3

Pre-Register: by Friday, July 29

Protect the Planet

Date: Wednesday, August 10

Pre-Register: by Friday, August 5

Belly Dancing

Looking for a fun way to get in shape? This class is a great introduction to belly dancing as a form of fitness, stress reduction and a way to obtain grace and femininity. Emphasis will be placed on basic belly dance techniques and steps in addition to its exercise benefit. Please wear comfortable clothing & non-slip socks or slippers. No sneakers. Ages 18+.

Dates: Thursdays, July 7, 14, 21, 28, August 4, 11, 18, 25

Time: 6:30PM – 7:30PM

Fee: $45.00/8-week session

Pre-Register: by Friday, July 1

Jump Bunch

Learn a new sport each week. Includes sports such as soccer, football, lacrosse, volleyball and basketball. No equipment necessary. Just bring water.

3-5 years of age

Dates: Fridays, July 8, 15, 22, 29, August 5, 12

Times: 4:00PM – 5:00Pm

Fee: $60.00 per 6-week session

Pre-Register: by, Tuesday, July 5

6-12 years of age

Dates: Fridays, July 8, 15, 22, 29, August 5, 12

Times: 5:15PM – 5:00Pm

Fee: $60.00 per 6-week session

Pre-Register: by, Tuesday, July 5

Henrietta Acampora Recreation Center

39 Montauk Highway, Blue Point, NY 11715

631-363-5193

Total Body Fit

The class will promote overall strength and cardiovascular endurance while helping build muscle. Please bring your own workout/yoga mat, no other equipment necessary. This is an outdoor exercise class. Weather permitting.

Location: Blue Point Nature Preserve, 31 Maple St, Blue Point, NY 11715

Dates: Mondays, May 2, 9, 16, 23, June 6, 13

Time: 10:00AM – 11:00AM

Fee: $40.00/6-week session

Pre-Register: by Wednesday, April 27

Jump Bunch Jr. (Ages 3-5)

Learn a new sport each week. Includes sports such as soccer, football, lacrosse, volleyball and basketball. No equipment necessary. Just bring water.

Dates: Fridays, May 6. 13. 20, 27, June 3, 10

Friday, June 17, 24, July 1, 8, 15, 22

Time: 9:30AM – 10:30AM

Fee: $60.00/6-week session

Pre-Register: by Tuesday, July 5

Koga Lite

These classes are a unique workout combination of kickboxing and yoga and are designed as a gentle introduction to exercise/weight loss without the intimidation.

Dates: Fridays, May 6, 13, 20, 27, June 3, 10

Time: 11:30AM – 12:15PM

Fees: $50.00/8-week session

Belly Dancing

Looking for a fun way to get in shape? This class is a great introduction to belly dancing as a form of fitness, stress reduction and a way to obtain grace and femininity. Emphasis will be placed on basic belly dance techniques and steps in addition to its exercise benefit. Please wear comfortable clothing & non-slip socks or slippers. No sneakers. Ages 18+

Dates: June 6, 13, 20, 27, July 11, 18, 25 August 1

Time: 6:30PM – 7:30PM

Fee: $45.00/8-week session

Pre-register: by Wednesday, June 1

Watercolor Art

Dates: Tuesdays, May 24, 31, June 7, 14, 21 & 28

Times: 10:00AM – 12:00PM

Fee: $35.00 per 6-week session

Pre-Register: by May 20, 2022