Town of Brookhaven announces upcoming spring and summer programs
The Town of Brookhaven has announced a series of upcoming spring and summer programs at its three recreation centers:
New Village Recreation Center
20 Wireless Road, Centereach, NY 11720
631-732-2338
Watercolor Art
Dates: Wednesdays, April, 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, June 1, 8, 15
Times: 10:00AM – 12:00PM
Fee: $45.00 per 8-week session
Ping Pong Tournament
Doubles elimination tournament. Ages 18 years and older. Awards given to 1st
& 2nd place in each Division. Bring your own paddles. Balls will be provided.
T-shirt & refreshments included. No Walk-ins.
Dates: Singles – Saturday, May 14th
Doubles – Saturday, May 21st
Times: 9:00AM start time
(8:30AM check-in)
Fee: $15.00 per participant/per event
(T-shirt and refreshments included)
Pre-register: by Thursday, May 19
More information: Call 631-451-6112 to register.
Robert E. Reid, Sr. Recreation Center
Defense Hill Road & Route 25A, Shoreham, NY 11786
631-744-2601
DIY Paint Class
A variety of DIY Craft Classes hosted by The Crafty Bean Boutique. Participants will create a vertical “hello” sign in either a sunflowers or daisy pattern. Finished sign measures 15”L x 5”W. Must pre-register.
Date: Monday, May 23
Time: 6:00PM – 8:00PM
Fee: $40.00
Pre-Register: by Wednesday, May 18
Tai Chi
In this low-impact, slow-motion exercise class, you will learn how you can heal your physical, mental, and spiritual health. Tai chi can be easily adapted for anyone. It reduces stress, calms the mind, invigorates the spirit, & tones the body.
Dates: Mondays, June 6, 13, 20, 27, July 11, 18, 25, August 1
Time: 12:00PM – 12:45PM
Fee: $45.00/8-week session
Pre-Register: Thursday, June 2
Skoblicki Scientists
Join Miss Michelle in this interactive science program as we explore an exciting new topic each week in our summer series. Register for one or all. This class is open to school age students entering Grade K through Grade 5.
Time: 10:00AM – 10:45AM
Fee: $10.00 per child, per class
Beautiful Butterflies
Date: Wednesday, July 6
Pre-Register: by Friday, July 1
Growing a Garden
Date: Wednesday, July 13
Pre-Register: by Friday, July 8
Terrific Turtles
Date: Wednesday, July 20
Pre-Register: by Friday, July 15
Boats that Float
Date: Wednesday, July 27
Pre-Register: by Friday, July 22
Penguin Party
Date: Wednesday, August 3
Pre-Register: by Friday, July 29
Protect the Planet
Date: Wednesday, August 10
Pre-Register: by Friday, August 5
Belly Dancing
Looking for a fun way to get in shape? This class is a great introduction to belly dancing as a form of fitness, stress reduction and a way to obtain grace and femininity. Emphasis will be placed on basic belly dance techniques and steps in addition to its exercise benefit. Please wear comfortable clothing & non-slip socks or slippers. No sneakers. Ages 18+.
Dates: Thursdays, July 7, 14, 21, 28, August 4, 11, 18, 25
Time: 6:30PM – 7:30PM
Fee: $45.00/8-week session
Pre-Register: by Friday, July 1
Jump Bunch
Learn a new sport each week. Includes sports such as soccer, football, lacrosse, volleyball and basketball. No equipment necessary. Just bring water.
3-5 years of age
Dates: Fridays, July 8, 15, 22, 29, August 5, 12
Times: 4:00PM – 5:00Pm
Fee: $60.00 per 6-week session
Pre-Register: by, Tuesday, July 5
6-12 years of age
Dates: Fridays, July 8, 15, 22, 29, August 5, 12
Times: 5:15PM – 5:00Pm
Fee: $60.00 per 6-week session
Pre-Register: by, Tuesday, July 5
Henrietta Acampora Recreation Center
39 Montauk Highway, Blue Point, NY 11715
631-363-5193
Total Body Fit
The class will promote overall strength and cardiovascular endurance while helping build muscle. Please bring your own workout/yoga mat, no other equipment necessary. This is an outdoor exercise class. Weather permitting.
Location: Blue Point Nature Preserve, 31 Maple St, Blue Point, NY 11715
Dates: Mondays, May 2, 9, 16, 23, June 6, 13
Time: 10:00AM – 11:00AM
Fee: $40.00/6-week session
Pre-Register: by Wednesday, April 27
Jump Bunch Jr. (Ages 3-5)
Learn a new sport each week. Includes sports such as soccer, football, lacrosse, volleyball and basketball. No equipment necessary. Just bring water.
Dates: Fridays, May 6. 13. 20, 27, June 3, 10
Friday, June 17, 24, July 1, 8, 15, 22
Time: 9:30AM – 10:30AM
Fee: $60.00/6-week session
Pre-Register: by Tuesday, July 5
Koga Lite
These classes are a unique workout combination of kickboxing and yoga and are designed as a gentle introduction to exercise/weight loss without the intimidation.
Dates: Fridays, May 6, 13, 20, 27, June 3, 10
Time: 11:30AM – 12:15PM
Fees: $50.00/8-week session
Belly Dancing
Looking for a fun way to get in shape? This class is a great introduction to belly dancing as a form of fitness, stress reduction and a way to obtain grace and femininity. Emphasis will be placed on basic belly dance techniques and steps in addition to its exercise benefit. Please wear comfortable clothing & non-slip socks or slippers. No sneakers. Ages 18+
Dates: June 6, 13, 20, 27, July 11, 18, 25 August 1
Time: 6:30PM – 7:30PM
Fee: $45.00/8-week session
Pre-register: by Wednesday, June 1
Watercolor Art
Dates: Tuesdays, May 24, 31, June 7, 14, 21 & 28
Times: 10:00AM – 12:00PM
Fee: $35.00 per 6-week session
Pre-Register: by May 20, 2022