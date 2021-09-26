Town celebrates Rocky Point Pine Barrens role in radio transmission

On Sept.15, Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine (R) and Councilwoman Jane Bonner (R-Rocky Point) joined members of the Rocky Point Historical Society and Suffolk County elected officials at the unveiling of a new interpretive sign in the Rocky Point Pine Barrens.

The sign commemorates the 100th anniversary of the world’s largest radio transmitting station on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Rocky Point Pine Barrens State Forest property. It was home to the world’s largest radio transmitting station until 1978. Towers at the station were 450 feet tall, and capable of transmitting and receiving radio signals across the ocean.

“I am proud to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first radio transmissions from Rocky Point,” Romaine said. “This new sign represents a part of our history that is not well known to most people and I expect it will bring it to the forefront for everyone to discover.”

On Nov. 5, 1921, President Warren C. Harding pressed a button in the White House, which officially opened the RCA Radio Central facility at Rocky Point.

“It’s great that Rocky Point has now been recognized in the history of worldwide communications,” Bonner added. “Thanks to everyone who played a part in securing the sign that will memorialize this historic property for generations to come.”