Toddler drowns in pool in Islandia

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating an incident where a child was pulled unresponsive from a residential pool in Islandia on July 2

Fourth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call reporting a child found unresponsive in a pool, located on Sunflower Lane, at approximately 12:40 p.m. Chosen Johnson-Pierre, 2, was pulled out of the water by a family member. Family started CPR until first responders arrived on scene.

Johnson-Pierre, a resident of the home, was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.