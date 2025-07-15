Tips from AAA Northeast: What to do if your vehicle has flood damage

In the wake of the historic flooding yesterday, drivers across the region are dealing with water damage to their cars and homes. AAA is seeing an uptick above the normal number of calls from members seeking assistance with their vehicles as the result of floods.

AAA Northeast offers the following tips for drivers and homeowners as they assess the damage and start the cleanup process.

If a vehicle suffered flood damage:

Typically, flood damage is fully covered by comprehensive insurance policies. Damage to a vehicle covered only by a collision policy will have to be paid out-of-pocket. Call your insurance agent for your policy’s specific details.

If your car is submerged while parked and the engine was not turned on, have the car towed to a trusted repair facility to be inspected and serviced before attempting to start it. Draining and replacing engine oil, coolant and other fluids may be required if the vehicles is repairable.

Before attempting to start a flood-damaged car, check all mechanical components and systems that contain fluids for water contamination.

Take detailed photos of the car, inside and out, before attempting cleaning or repairs.

Inspect, clean and dry any electrical system components and connections.

If water penetrated the passenger compartment, use a vacuum designed to suck up water to thoroughly clean the carpets and seats.

Moisture trapped deep in the recesses of a car can be a breeding ground for mold and bacteria. Pay attention to any odors and moisture on interior surfaces, particularly when the car is parked with the windows closed.

AAA Insurance advisors offer the following tips for homeowners:

Look closely at ceilings and walls for signs of water seepage. Check attics, basements, crawl spaces and non-habitable spaces for leaks. Document any damage with photos.

A typical home insurance policy does not cover flood damage. A separate flood insurance policy is required.

Avoid walking or wading through floodwaters as they may contain hazardous materials or pose dangers you can’t see.

Thoroughly document all damage from multiple angles with photos and videos.

After drying, surfaces and objects should be disinfected since floodwater can deposit hazardous toxins

Water can corrode and cause irreversible damage to the structural integrity of your home. Look for signs of damage to the foundation, walls and support structures.

AAA Northeast is a not-for-profit auto club with offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New Hampshire and New York, providing nearly 6.8 million local AAA members with travel, insurance, financial and auto-related services.