Times … dates: April 28 to May 5, 2022

Thursday April 28

Native American Drumming

All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook will host a Native American Drumming Meditation from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer Ric Statler, the free workshop seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Call 655-7798 for more information.

Atelier lecture

The Atelier at Flowerfield in St. James will host a free webinar with instructor Oksana Danziger as she introduces the community to her work and talents as a textile artist via Zoom from 7 to 9 p.m. Oksana will be joining the Atelier as an instructor this upcoming Spring III session and summer. Keep an eye out for in-studio workshops and a new textile design class! To register, visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org. For more info, call 250-9009.

Friday April 29

Potluck Dinner Fundraiser

American Legion Post 833 James Ely Miller, 51 Juniper Ave., Smithtown invites the community to a Potluck Dinner Fundraiser from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. with lasagne, penne alla vodka, spaghetti and meatballs and much more. $10 per person. Proceeds will go towards a new roof for the post. Call 724-1804 or email [email protected]

An evening of beer tasting

St James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd Street, St James hosts an evening of beer tasting with St. James Brewery offering of a sampling of their finest brews from 7 to 9 p.m. Donation of $20 adults, $15 seniors. To RSVP, visit www.celebratestjames.org or call 984-0201.

Poets in Port

The Northport Arts Coalition continues its Poets in Port series at First Presbyterian Church, 330 Main St., Northport at 7:30 p.m. Featured poet will be Brian Geraghty who will read some of his work and speak to the audience about his process followed by an open reading. All ages are encouraged to attend and participate. Free tickets available through Eventbrite, For more information, email [email protected]

Symphony Orchestra concert

The Northport Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Richard Hyman, presents a spring concert at Northport High School, 154 Laurel Hill Road, Northport at 8 p.m. The concert will feature guest artist Oda Voltersvik, who will perform the Piano Concerto in A Minor by Edvard Grieg. The program will also include Symphony No. 6 (the Pastoral), by Ludwig van Beethoven and Song of the Waters by James Cohn. Tickets are $10 per person at the door. For more information, visit www.northportsymphony.org.

Saturday April 30

Spring Seasonal Stroll

Join the staff at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington for a Spring Seasonal Stroll adult program from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. On this short stroll (approx. 1.5 miles), one of a series designed to observe seasonal changes, you’ll savor nature’s spring rebirth, highlighting bird nesting. $4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 423-1770.

Antiques and Garden Weekend

The Port Jefferson Historical Society presents its 14th annual Antiques and Garden Weekend fundraiser at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson today and May 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop for antiques, collectibles, retro items, artwork, jewelry, vintage linens, folk art, plants and homemade baked goods. $6 admission. For more information, visit www.portjeff-antiques-garden.net.

Northport Art & Craft Fair

Time to shop for Mother’s Day! Northport High School, 154 Laurel Hill Road, Northport will host its annual Spring Art & Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The outdoor event (indoor in case of rain) will feature over 100 vendors and admission is free. Questions? Call 846-1459.

Spring Fair & Music Festival

Join the Greater Middle Country Chamber of Commerce for a Spring Community Fair & Music Festival at the Centereach Turf Field, Elks Club Lodge parking lot and surrounding areas along Horseblock Road in Centereach from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy musical entertainment featuring SouthBound and The Band Easy Street, country line dancing, over 70 craft and business vendor tables, food trucks, beer garden, children’s activities and much more. Admission for ages 12 and over is $5. For more information, call 681-8708.

Community Art Crawl

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts and Michael Ardolino/Realty Connect USA present a free Community Art Crawl today from noon to 5 p.m. Discover the arts in your neighborhood as organizations from Stony Brook to Port Jefferson come together for this unique collaboration filled with instagrammable moments, raffles, food, giveaways, activities and much more! Participating venues include Zuccaire Gallery, Wang Center, Reboli Center, The Jazz Loft, Gallery North, and the Long Island Explorium. To register and for further details, visit www.stallercenter.com/communityartcrawl.

SachemCon

Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook invites the community to an in-person SachemCon event from noon to 4 p.m. Get your cosplay on and share your love of all things anime, manga, and comics. Play TCGs, make crafts, complete trivia challenges, watch animation demonstrations, meet special guests and shop for unique art and collectibles. Call 588-5024 for further information.

Blooms & Bites Spring Food Crawl

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the 5,000 daffodil bulbs planted this past fall in the village with a “Bloom and Bites” food crawl featuring a selection of small dessert bites and beverages at 15 restaurants and shops from 1 to 4 p.m. Participants can choose to walk in any order. Each ticket holder is permitted to one tasting per location, and it is required to get their ticket stamped at each participating vendor. Rain date is May 1. Tickets are $25 per person at Eventbrite.com. Pick up your tickets at the Port Jefferson Chamber office, 118 West Broadway, Port Jefferson to receive the map for this event. *Bring in your Eventbrite receipt or e-ticket receipt. For more information, call 473-1414 or visit www.portjeffchamber.com.

Arbor Day Walk

The Town of Brookhaven hosts an Arbor Day Walk at the Cedar Beach Nature Center, 200 Harbor Beach Road, Mount Sinai at 2 p.m. Come take a closer look at the trees that shape the landscape and support the ecosystem on this beautiful north shore peninsula. Bring binoculars to better see the birds and animals that live in or visit these trees. Free but registration is required by emailing [email protected]

From Italy to America

The Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport will host a lecture titled From Italy to America from 6 to 8 p.m. Guest speaker Adele Montecalvo, will take participants on a delicious journey while exploring Italy’s culinary traditions handed down through the twentieth century and its transformation in America. Her expertise comes from sourcing wines for the Italian diplomatic mission to the United Nations in New York City. Light fare and refreshments will be served. $70 per person. To register, call 757-9859 or visit www.northporthistorical.org.

Saturdays at Six concert

Historic All Souls Church, 61 Main St., Stony Brook continues its free Saturdays at Six concert series with a performance by the Euclid String Quartet (violinist Jameson Cooper, violinist Aviva Hakanoglu, violist Luis Enrique Vargas, and cellist Chris Wild. The program will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Please bring a can of food to donate to a local food pantry. Call 655-7798 for more information.

Sunday May 1

Antiques and Garden Weekend

See April 30 listing.

West Meadow Beach Clean Up

Anchor East hosts a beach clean up and fundraiser to support Sunshine Prevention Center at West Meadow Beach, West Meadow Beach Road, Stony Brook from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Great for individuals, families, groups and organizations all working together to make a difference. Community service hours available.

Antiques & More!

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St. Cold Spring Harbor presents its biannual event, Antiques & More, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop with local antique vendors, who will host a variety of 19th-20th century antiques and collectibles including jewelry, glassware, tools, small furniture, pottery, textiles, coins, badges, vintage advertising and more; explore museum exhibitions; take part in an 1850 Historic Village walking tour through Cold Spring Harbor at noon and a Women’s History walking tour at 2 p.m. ($12 adults/$8 children); and try hand-dipped candlemaking from 11 a.m. and noon and 1 to 2 p.m. ($5 participant). For more information, call 367-3418 or visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Craft Extravaganza

St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd Street, St James hosts an afternoon showcasing the talents of 20 local crafters with demonstrations and sales including carvings, soap, jewelry, quilting, ceramics, painted glass, yarn crafts and more from noon to 4 p.m. $5 admission. For more information, call 984-0201 or visit www.celebratestjames.org.

Grist Mill tours

The Stony Brook Grist Mill, 100 Harbor Road, Stony Brook will be open today and every Sunday through October from 1 to 4 p.m. Learn about the inner workings of the mill as it crushes grain into flour and hear about its 323 year history on a guided tour will a miller during guided tours and a visit the Country Store. Admission is $4 for adults, $2 for children. Cash only. For more information on the Stony Brook Grist Mill and for large group tours, call The Ward Melville Heritage Organization at 751-2244.

Ridotto concert

Huntington Jewish Center, 510 Park Ave., Huntington hosts a Ridotto concert featuring the Euclid String Quartet at 4 p.m. Program includes the recently discovered String Quartet in A Major by Amanda Maier, Dvorak’s fabled ‘American’ Quartet Op.96 and the String Quartet by Debussy. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 members and $12 students. To order, call 385-0373 or email [email protected]

Monday May 2

This Place is ‘For the Birds!’ lecture

Four Harbors Audubon Society hosts a free presentation of This Place is ‘For the Birds!’ at the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Learn how to become a good environmental steward by planting sustainable, eco-friendly and attractive environmentally functional landscapes. To register, call 766-3075.

Virtual Movie Trivia Night

Do you know a lot about movies? Well here’s your chance to prove it! Join the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington for a virtual Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Hosted by Dan French, the winning team will get up to four CAC Gift Cards (1 per team member) and bragging rights. Tickets are $10 per team, $7 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org to register. Questions? Email [email protected]

Tuesday May 3

University Orchestra concert

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook will present a concert by the University Orchestra on the Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. Conducted by Susan Deaver, the program will include Liszt’s Totentanz, Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8 in G Major, Valerie Coleman’s “Umoja”, Jessie Montgomery’s “Starburst” with featured pianist Yi0Nung Jessie Su. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 seniors and students. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Wednesday May 4

Cruise Night Car Show

It’s back! The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Cruise Night Car Show every Wednesday through Oct. 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic cars in the parking lot. For more info, call 929-3500.

Jazz Loft Trio in concert

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents a concert by the Jazz Loft Trio from 7 to 9:30 p.m. $10 at the door at 7 p.m., $5 after 8 p.m. To order, visit www.thejazzloft.org. For more info, call 751-1895.

Thursday May 5

Strictly Business vendor fair

The Miller Business Center, Greater Middle Country Chamber of Commerce and the Brookhaven Chambers of Commerce Coalition present Strictly Business, a business to business networking event, in the Middle Country Public Library parking lot, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The annual event helps promote and build businesses in Brookhaven and the surrounding areas. Free admission, door prizes and more! Rain date is May 12. For more information, call 585-9393.

Vanderbilt lecture

Join the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport for a lecture titled Tectonic Problems: Why the Foundations of Modern Geology Remain Elusive at 7 p.m. Marine seismologist Dr. William Bythewood Hawley will introduce participants to contemporary debates in geology and the theory of plate tectonics. Tickets are $10 per person. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Theater

‘Steel Magnolias’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Steel Magnolias from April 9 to May 7. Come on down to Truvy’s Louisiana beauty shop where six strong women share their hopes and dreams. Beginning on the day of debutante Shelby’s wedding, the play traces this eccentric and lovable cast of characters as they support each other through life’s many challenges. Stop by for some great laughs and unforgettable friendship. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. Toorder, call 928-9100 or visit theatrethree.com.

‘A Bronx Tale’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents A Bronx Tale from March 24 to May 8. Based on Chazz Palminteri’s classic movie, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. Featuring a doo-wop score, A Bronx Tale is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family. Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘It Shoulda Been You’

Star Playhouse at Stage 74, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack presents It Shoulda Been You, Broadway’s wild musical farce with blushing brides, nervous grooms, overbearing moms, unexpected guests and plenty of crazy twists and turns, on May 14 and 21 at 8 p.m. and May 15 and May 22 at 2 p.m. It’s wedding season and you’re invited to a wedding like no other! Get ready for a good time filled with music, mayhem, comedy, and a real bunch of characters! Tickets are $25 adults, $20 seniors and students. To order, call 462-9800, ext. 136 or visit www.starplayhouse.com.

‘Kinky Boots’

Up next at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is Kinky Boots from May 19 to July 3. With songs by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein, this dazzling, sassy and uplifting musical celebrates a joyous story, inspired by true life events, taking you from the factory floor of a men’s shoe factory to the glamorous catwalks of Milan! Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Mamma Mia!’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson closes its 2021-2022 with Mamma Mia! from May 21 to June 25. ABBA’s timeless hits tell the enchanting story! On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the Greek island paradise they last visited twenty years ago. Featuring such chart toppers as “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!,” and “Dancing Queen,” this is a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget. Contains adult themes and situations. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Film

Italian Film Series

The Center for Italian Studies at Stony Brook University, Room E-4340, Melville Library, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook concludes its Italian Film Series of Alice Rorwacher movies introduced and discussed by Graduate Fellow Antonio Fideleo with Omelia Contadina (2020) on May 2 at 5:30 p.m. The film is in Italian with English subtitles. For more information, call 632-7444.

‘Zero Gravity’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series continues its spring season with a screening of “Zero Gravity” at John F. Kennedy Middle School, 200 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station on May 2 at 7 p.m. The documentary follows a diverse group of middle-school students from San Jose, CA, who compete in a nationwide tournament to code satellites aboard the International Space Station. Seen through the wondrous eyes of three young students and their first-time coach, they each take an intimate and personal journey to space as their team grows from amateur coders to representing California in the ISS Finals Tournament — the culmination of a summer-long adventure that sees their incredible accomplishment performed by astronauts in orbit. Followed by a live Zoom Q&A with director Thomas Verrette. Tickets are $10 per person at the door (cash only) or at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com.

— Compiled by Heidi Sutton