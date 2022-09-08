Times … and dates: September 8 to 15, 2022

Ongoing

Stone Bridge Nighthawk Watch

Every evening through Oct. 6, from 5:30 p.m. until dusk, the Four Harbors Audubon Society will be tallying migrating Common Nighthawks to better understand nighthawk population trends. Join them at the stone bridge at Frank Melville Memorial Park, One Old Field Road, Setauket to witness nighthawks as they pass over during their migratory journey to their wintering grounds in Brazil and Argentina. Visit www.4has.org for further details.

Thursday Sept. 8

Atelier at Flowerfield art reception

Join the Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suite 6 & 9, St. James for an opening reception of its latest exhibit, Neill Slaughter: 50 Year Retrospective, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The show runs Sept. 8 to Oct. 27. Call 250-9009 or visit wwwtheatelieratflowerfield.org for further information.

Huntington Walking Tour

The Huntington Historical Society will host a Centers of Controversy guided walking tour from 6 to 9 p.m. Visits sites in central Huntington that gave rise over the centuries to scandals, lawsuits, and other controversies. Tour ends at Six Harbors Brewing Company. Tickets are $25, $20 members (drinks not included). Tours will begin at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building, 228 Main Street, Huntington. Reservations are required. Call 427-7045 or visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org

Fly Me to the Moon event

The Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington in collaboration with the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport present Fly Me to the Moon: An Evening of Art, Music, and Celestial Happenings from 7 to 11 p.m. Begin the evening at The Heckscher exploring the exhibition Moonstruck: Lunar Art from the Collection. Join author and radio host Tom Ryan as he explores how the moon and outer space have inspired musicians since the beginning of recorded history. Next, head to the Vanderbilt Planetarium where telescopes will be available to take in fantastic views of the Moon, the planet Saturn, and other celestial objects in the night’s sky! Enjoy a live, 45-minute talk about the night sky, stars, planets, constellations, and moon in the 60-foot domed planetarium theater, housing one of the finest star projection systems in the world. End the night with an amazing Pink Floyd light show, “Laser Dark Side of the Moon.” Tickets are $35 per person. To register, visit www.heckscher.org.

Friday Sept. 9

East Northport Festival

The East Northport Chamber of Commerce presents the 27th annual East Northport Festival at John J. Walsh Memorial Park, 190 Larkfield Road, East Northport tonight from 6 to 11 p.m., Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sept. 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Featuring games, rides, craft fair (on Sept. 10 and 11), live music, international food court, sidewalk sales and exhibits, costumed characters, donut eating contest, craft wine and beer garden and more. Free admission. 631-261-3573, www.eastnorthport.com.

LITMA Contradance

The Smithtown Historical Society’s Brush Barn will host a contradance by the Long Island Traditional Music Association at 7:30 p.m. with basic instruction at 7:15 p.m. Featuring Ridge Kennedy calling with music by The Huntingtones. $15 general admission, $10 LITMA members, students $7.50, children under 16 free with paid adult. Visit www.litma.org.

An evening of comedy

Back by popular demand, Fran Capo, the Guinness Book of World Records’ Fastest Talking Woman, returns to the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second Street, St. James for an evening of “Love, Laughter & Light” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This fast paced one woman show combines Capo’s stand-up comedy, daring stories of worldwide adventures and her TEDx brand motivational messaging that is sure to have you laughing, crying and inspired. Followed by a Q&A and book signing. Each guest will receive a special gift to take home. Tickets are $25, $20 seniors. To register, call 631-984-0201 or visit www.celebratestjames.org.

Saturday Sept. 10

East Northport Festival

See Sept. 9 listing.

Village Cup Regatta

The 13th annual Village Cup Regatta, a fundraising sailing competition between teams from the Village of Port Jefferson and Mather Hospital, will kick off with festivities at Harborfront Park, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson at 10 a.m. and a Memorial Parade of Boats at 11 a.m. Visit www.portjeffersonyachtclub.com.

Basket Auction fundraiser

Lake Ronkonkoma Fire Department, 505 Hawkins Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma hosts a Basket Auction for Chippy’s Angels to the Rescue at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. $10 entrance fee includes a sheet of raffle tickets and light refreshments. Proceeds will be used to provide food, medical care and support for families with pets in need. Call 905-6126.

Culper Spy Day

In collaboration with more than 30 historical and cultural organizations, Tri-Spy Tours and the Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket present the 8th annual Culper Spy Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit 10 locations in Setauket, Port Jefferson and Stony Brook to learn about America’s first spy ring, the Culper Spies, who risked their lives to provide General George Washington the information he needed to turn the tide of the American Revolution. Featuring tours of historic homes, museums and churches, Revolutionary War encampment, colonial cooking, crafts for children and much more. Most events are free. Rain date is Sept. 11. For a full schedule of events, visit www.tvhs.org or call 751-3730 .

Long Island Garlic Festival

You don’t have to be a vampire to enjoy garlic. Garden of Eve, 4558 Sound Ave., Riverhead will host the 19th annual Long Island Garlic Festival today, Sept. 11 and Sept. 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Celebrate the wonders of “Garliciana,” with festival vendors featuring a wide variety of garlic inspired foods, hayrides, crafts, music and just plain garlic to eat and plant. Junior Iron Garlic Chef competitions at 1 p.m. and garlic eating contest at 3 p.m. each day. Admission is $10 ages 12 and up, $5 seniors, children under 2 free. Purchase tickets online at www.gardenofevefarm.com. Call 722-8777 for more information.

Watercolor class at the Vanderbilt

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport hosts a watercolor class for ages 16 and older in the museum’s Marine Museum Hall of Fishes from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will sketch and paint from specimens of the collection of William K. Vanderbilt II’s worldwide expeditions. Fee is $20 per person, $18 members. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Yard Sale and Craft Fair

Davis Town Meeting House Society will hold its annual Yard Sale and Craft Fair on at the Davis House, 263 Middle Country Rd., Coram from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Shop for treasures, enjoy music by The Harbormen Chorus, a Revolutionary War presentation by the NYS 3rd Regiment, free autumn crafts for children and a visit from Ozzie the Miniature Horse. Free admission. Rain date is Sept. 11. For more info, call 804-2256.

Second Saturdays Poetry

All Souls Church in Stony Brook hosts a Second Saturdays Poetry Reading from 11 a.m. to noon via Zoo. Hosted by Suffolk County Poet Laureate Richard Bronson, the featured poet will be Gloria Murray. An open-reading will follow the featured poet; all are welcome to read one of their own poems. Participants can access the program through the All Souls website https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/ Call 655-7798 for more information.

Remembering 9/11 Art Exhibit

The St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. james invites the community to an opening reception of its latest juried exhibit, Remembering 9/11, a tribute to the tragedy of September 11, 2001, as depicted by local artists, at 1 p.m. The exhibit will remain on view through Oct. 2. Enjoy refreshments, music and a 50/50 raffle. Tours of the historic Calderone Theater will be given from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. Call 984-0201.

The Jazz Loft interactive tour

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook will be presenting two opportunities to take a tour through jazz history, with its What is JAZZ? interactive tour tonight starting at 6 p.m. and October 21 at 7 p.m. The tour is comprised of seven stops within the Jazz Loft’s museum and performance space. Each stop in Jazz history is about four minutes, during which patrons will be treated to a brief performance and historical reflection. The entire live music, interactive experience will take about 30 minutes. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, free for ages 5 and under. To order, call 751-1895 or visit www.thejazzloft.org.

Concert at All Souls

All Souls Church, 61 Main St., Stony Brook continues its Saturdays at Six concert series with soprano Heidi Schneider singing the complete collection of “24 Italian Art Songs and Arias.” Ms. Schneider has been praised for her “incredibly wide range and ease of production” (Brett Alan, WYRK). She most recently performed with Stony Brook Opera in their annual Opera Scenes program as Susanna in Le Nozze di Figaro and Sophie in Der Rosenkavalier. The program will begin promptly at 6:00pm. Please bring a can of food to donate to a local food pantry. Call 655-7798 for more information.

An evening of comedy

The Comedy Club returns to Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson with another outrageous night of comedy starting at 8 p.m. Enjoy stand-up comedy on the Second Stage with John Santo, Richie Byrne, Michelle Fox and more. Ticket are $35. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Sunday Sept.11

East Northport Festival

See Sept. 9 listing.

Long Island Garlic Festival

See Sept. 10 listing.

Car Show and Swap Meet

Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville, hosts a Car Show and Swap Meet by Long Island Cars from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Street rods, classics, muscle cars, antiques, exotics, imports and collectible cars on display with vendors selling parts and accessories, food and entertainment. Admission is $10, under 12 years are free. 631-567-5898, www.LongIslandCars.com

Fiddle & Folk Festival

Three stages, great music, dance, food and fun awaits you at the annual Fiddle and Folk Festival at Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, Setauket from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Featuring lots of local bands, fiddle workshops, sing-alongs, kids zone, contra dancing and more. Visit www.fiddleandfolk.com for this year’s musical line-up and for tickets. Questions? Call 689-8172. See more on page B5.

Monday Sept. 12

No events listed for this day.

Tuesday Sept. 13

Garden Club Meeting

The Three Village Garden Club welcomes new members to attend its monthly meeting at The Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main Street, Setauket at 10 a.m. The program is “Autumn Accents: Designing Your Containers with Seasonal Plants.” For more information, call 751-2743.

Wednesday Sept. 14

Book Signing at Smith Haven Mall

Can you imagine signing up for a triathlon without knowing how to swim, bike or run? Hilary Topper, a three-time author, business owner, and now endurance athlete, recently wrote her third book, From Couch Potato to Endurance Athlete – A Portrait of a Non-Athletic Triathlete and will be appearing at Barnes & Noble in Lake Grove at 6:30 p.m. for a book signing. Topper will also read an excerpt from the book and answer questions.

All attendees will receive a bookmark from Sumarpo, a 100 percent Eco-Friendly wetsuit company. Call 724-0341.

Thursday Sept. 15

Lunch & Learn

The Huntington Historical Society continues its Lunch & Learn series with a presentation titled Historic Sammis Houses of West Neck with Toby Kissam and Robert Hughes at Matteo’s Trattoria of Huntington, 300 W. Jericho Turnpike, Huntington from noon to 2 p.m. Fee is $55 per person, $50 members includes a gourmet three-course meal, house wine and dessert. To register, call 427-7045 or visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety .org.

Theater

‘Henry V’

The Carriage House Players continues its annual Shakespeare Festival at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with Henry V from Aug. 26 to Sept. 18 on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 7 p.m. Performances take place outdoors on stage in the courtyard, where the Spanish-Mediterranean architecture adds a touch of timeless charm and magic. Bring a picnic dinner to enjoy before the show and bring your own lawn chair. Inclement weather cancels. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children ages 12 and under. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Guys and Dolls’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off its 52nd season with Guys and Dolls from Sept. 17 to Oct. 22. Considered the perfect musical of Broadway’s Golden Age, this delightful romp gambles in luck and love from Times Square to Havana. High rollers and low characters from Damon Runyon’s mythical New York are joyously presented in Frank Loesser’s bold and brassy score, featuring “Luck Be a Lady,” “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.” An award-winning classic for the entire family! Tickets are $35 adults, $28 senior and students, $20 children ages 5 and up. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Mystic Pizza’

Up next at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is the new musical comedy, Mystic Pizza, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 30. Based on the classic 1988 movie starring Julia Roberts, Mystic Pizza charts the lives and loves of three unforgettable waitresses in the harbor town of Mystic, CT. Add in some of the best pop songs of the ‘80s and ‘90s such as “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” “Addicted To Love,” “Small Town,” “Hold On,” and “Take My Breath Away,” and you have all the ingredients for a romantic comedy–with the works! Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Lightning Thief’

The Smithtown Performing Arts Center presents The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical from Sept. 30 to Oct. 29. As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly-discovered powers he can’t control, a destiny he doesn’t want, and a mythology textbook’s worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus’s master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him. Adapted from the best-selling book by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, The Lightning Thief is an action-packed mythical adventure “worthy of the gods” Tickets are $40, $35 seniors, $25 students. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Film

Movie night at the LIM

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook hosts a Movie Night in the Carriage Museum’s Gillespie Room on Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy a screening of Leaning Into The Wind, which follows artist Andy Goldsworthy on his exploration of the world and himself through ephemeral and permanent workings on the landscape, cities and with his own body. Admission is $10, free for LIMarts members. Refreshments will be available for a small fee. Tickets will be sold at the door. No reservations needed. For more info, call 751-0066, ext. 285.

Class Reunions

✴Port Jefferson (ELVHS) Class of 1972’s 50th reunion is planned for September 9 and 10. Please spread the word, and visit Facebook page “Port Jefferson(ELVHS) Class of 1972 50th Reunion” for details or e-mail [email protected]

✴Ward Melville High School Class of 1972’s 50th reunion is Oct 1. Please spread the word and visit Facebook page “Ward Melville High School Class 72 50th Reunion” for more information and purchasing tickets. For more information, email [email protected] or call 631-928-5684 and leave your name and contact information for any questions.