Times … and dates: May 29 to June 5, 2025

Thursday May 29

Wine Tasting 101

Huntington Historical Society hosts a wine tasting event at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. With guidance from sommelier Louis-Victor Kuhn, explore how to taste wine, discover some classic grape varietals, understand how to define them, and learn how to read wine labels. Tickets are $65, $55 members. www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org

An Evening of Jazz

Join the Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook for a concert by Interplay Jazz Orchestra, a 17-piece big band co-directed by Joe Devassy on trombone and Gary Henderson on trumpet, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children ages 5 and up. www.thejazzloft.org

Friday May 30

Folk & Fiddle Concert

Celebrate the coming of summer with an evening of string quartets under the open sky at the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook at 7:30 p.m. Featuring music by Manuel de Falla, Florence Price, Béla Bartók, and Antonín Dvořák. Bring seating. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved indoors to the Gillespie Room. Tickets are $35 adults, $20 students in advance at www.longislandmuseum.org, $40 adults, $20 students at the door.

Friday Night Face Off

Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show, Friday Night Face Off, returns to Theatre Three’s Second Stage, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight at 10:30 p.m. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Recommended for ages 16 and up, due to adult content. Tickets are $15 at the door, cash only. 631-928-9100

Saturday May 31

Safe Boating Course

New York State Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay invites boat, jet ski, and motorized vessel operators to take the required New York State Safe Boating Certification Course at the Setauket Fire Department, 190 Main St., Setauket on Saturday, May 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This 8-hour course covers the basic principles of safe and responsible boating. Students who complete the course will obtain a NY Safe Boating Certificate. Must be at least 10 years old to participate. Cost is $85 + $10 permanent card fee. Course materials provided on-site. Pre-registration required by visiting www.safeboatingamerica.com/Suffolk-Boating-Class. Questions? Call 631-751-3094.

SWR Garden Club Plant Sale

The Shoreham-Wading River Garden Club will hold their Annual Plant Sale at 35 Sound Road, Wading River from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Featuring a variety of plants including perennials (many deer resistant!) and both native and annual plants. Held rain or shine. 631-929-8261

4 in 1 Recycling Event

Join Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner for a special 4 in 1 recycling event with paper shredding, electronics and cardboard recycling and safe medicine disposal at the Rose Caracappa Senior Center, 739 Route 25A, Mt. Sinai from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring your recyclables and help keep our community clean. Open to all Town of Brookhaven residents. 631-451-6964

Outdoor Thrift Garage Sale

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown will hold a Thrift Garage Sale fundraiser in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come shop for household items and fun treasures. Proceeds benefit the wildlife center and its mission. 631-979-6344

Sherwood Jane House Tours

Sherwood-Jayne Farm House (c. 1730), 55 Old Post Road, Setauket will be open for tours at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., courtesy of Preservation Long Island. This guided tour explores the first and second floors of the house. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 ages 10 to 18, free for children ages 9 and under. To reserve your spot, visit www.preservationlongisland.org/tours/.

Italian Car Show

In conjunction with their current exhibition, Getting There, the Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook will host a free Italian Car Show in their parking lot from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. curated by Nelson Medina with free coffee, cookies, and posters. Rain date is June 1. 631-751-7707

Pickles & Paws

Southaven County Park in Yaphank will host a Pickles & Paws event from 11 am. to 5 p.m. Meet adorable pets from local rescues and shelter, compete in a pickle contest, enjoy live music, food trucks and artisan vendors and more. Tickets start at $10 at www.picklesandpaws.com.

All Abilities Expo

Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington hosts an All Abilities Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meet local businesses, organizations, and professionals specializing in adaptive equipment, therapy and medical services, legal and advocacy support, social and educational resources, inclusive activities and more. 631-351-3000

Spring Fling Fundraiser

Grateful Paw Animal Shelter, 3 Verleye Ave., East Northport will hold a Spring Fling fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. with raffle baskets, refreshments, cat-themed merchandise for sale and kittens available for adoption. 631-757-4517

Summer Kick Off!

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station will hold their annual Summer Kick Off event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy a variety of activities for all ages including crafts, face painting, animals, inflatables, photos, giant lawn games, food trucks and more! Held rain or shine. Open to all. For more information, call 631-928-1212.

Comedy Karaoke Night

First Presbyterian Church, 497 Pulaski Road, Greenlawn hosts a Comedy Karaoke Night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. featuring comedienne Pat Shea and Joyful Noise with DJ Larry. Pizza, salad, dessert, coffee/tea and beverages will be served. Tickets are $10 at the door. To RSVP, call 917-450-6412.

Sunday June 1

Paws of War Car Show

Paws of War, 127 Smithtown Blvd. Nesconset will hold a car show fundraiser to support our veterans from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with music, raffles and a food truck. Free for spectators. Rain date is June 8. 631-624-4126

Smithtown Festival Day

The Smithtown Chamber of Commerce invites the community to the 36th Annual Smithtown Festival Day along Main Street in Smithtown from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring local vendors, food, live entertainment and plenty of family fun activities while supporting local businesses. 631-979-8069

TruckFest 2025

The Maples, 10 Ryerson Ave., Manorville will host the American Truck Historical Society’s annual TruckFest from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring pick-ups, big rigs, jeeps, all utility coupe trucks and Peterbilts. $5 admission for spectators. Rain date is June 8. 631-774-7555

Thai Fair

Vajiradhammapadip Temple, 110 Rustic Road, Centereach presents their 48th annual Thai Fair from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy Thai music, a dance show, food, vendors and more. Admission is $5 adults, children 12 and under free. 631-471-8006

Forest Bathing Workshop

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents a Forest Bathing workshop from 10 a.m. to noon. Linda Lombardo, Long Island’s first certified forest therapy guide, will lead a 90-minute wander through the grounds followed by a tea ceremony. For ages 18 and older. Tickets are $40 at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Out Of This World Kids Day

Sound Beach Civic Association, North Shore Youth Council and the Sound Beach Fire Department celebrate children and their uniqueness with an Out of This World Kids Day event on New York Avenue in Sound Beach from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring arts, crafts, games, mini olympics, mini talent show, Best “Out of this World” costume contest, face painting, scavenger hunt, petting zoo, local vendors, touch-a-truck, food trucks, non-profits, and wellness organization. Free. Parking available at Firehouse Restaurant. 631-744-6952

Mosaic Festival

East End Arts presents their annual Mosaic Festival in downtown Riverhead along the Peconic River from noon to 5 p.m. with wall and street chalk art, live music, interactive art, kids zone, craft and artisan vendors, drum circle, fine arts sale and more. Free admission. 631-369-2171

Spring Garden Tour

Huntington Historical Society will hold its annual Spring Garden Tour from noon to 5 p.m. Tour six beautiful gardens and enjoy sweet confections and cool drinks at the Garden Boutique. Tickets are $50 per person in advance at www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org, $55 (if available) at the Kissam House, 434 Park Ave., Huntington on the day of the event. 631-427-7045

CAC welcomes Julian Schlossberg

Legendary producer and conversationalist, Julian Schlossberg, will be appearing at the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington at 2:30 p.m. with the first East Coast screening in 35 years of his zany comedy, In The Spirit followed by a discussion and book-signing reception for his new memoir, Try Not to Hold it Against Me: A Producer’s Life. More information and tickets available at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Mark Newman in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook presents a concert by Mark Newman from 3 to 4 p.m. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase. 631-689-5888, www.limusichalloffame.org

Benner’s Farm Concert

The Good Earth Sound Stage at Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket welcomes Sam Robins and Bob Westcott for an evening concert at 4 p.m. Bring seating for this outdoor event. $15 donation at the door. 631-689-8172

Pride on the Farm

Suffolk County Farm, 350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank hosts a Pride on the Farm event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. All are welcome for this free family-friendly event with wagon rides, crafts, animal experiences and more. Supportive resources will be available at the Stony Brook Medicine and community partner resource tables. 631-852-4600

Theatre Three turns 54!

In celebration of it’s 54th anniversary, Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents LUCKY 54! — an evening of songs, scenes, and stories about — what else? — live theatre at 6:54 p.m. This one-night-only event features some of Long Island’s most beloved and talented performers, along with an encore performance of the theater’s original musical, Life, the Theatre, and Other Unlikelihoods. Tickets are $54. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Owl Prowl

Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for an Owl Prowl from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Learn about some of the Center’s resident owls and then embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night and call some owls. Meet behind the main house and check in. Open to families with children ages 5 and up. $15 per person. Registration required by visiting www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Monday June 2

Country Line Dancing

Celebrate St. James presents Country Line Dance lessons with Natalie at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd St., St. James from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Come learn the hottest dances! $15 per person at the door. Please RSVP at www.celebratestjames.org. 631-601-5109

Tuesday June 3

Summer SWAP Concert

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook in partnership with Stony Brook University, Stony Brook Medicine and community businesses, kicks off their free Summer SWAP series with a concert featuring the Jason Marshall Organ Trio on the front lawn at 6 p.m. Refreshments for sale in the Basie Garden. Bring seating. 631-751-1895

Emerald Strings in Concert

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its special events series with a concert by Emerald Strings at 8 p.m. Led by renowned violinist Gregory Harrington, Emerald Strings offers an immersive experience where classical precision meets the soulful expressiveness of Irish folk and modern music. Tickets are $45. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Wednesday June 4

Grooves on the Green

Station Yards, 9 Hawkins Ave., Ronkonkoma hosts a free outdoor concert with the Sofakings on the Village Green at 5 p.m. with vendors and food and drink options. Bring seating. 631-751-0300

Cruise Night at The Shoppes

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Cruise Night Car Show tonight and every Wednesday through October from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic cars in the parking lot. 631-929-3500

Thursday June 5

The Parlor of Mystery

Theatre Three, 412 Main St. Port Jefferson presents an evening of magic and wonder with The Parlor of Mystery at 8 p.m. This captivating show promises an unparalleled experience that combines mind-bending illusions, jaw-dropping magic, and side-splitting comedy. Featuring Bob Baker, Carl Mercurio and host Mike Maione. Tickets are $40. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Film

‘The Fly’

As part of its Science on Screen film series, the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will screen The Fly starring Jeff Goldblum on June 2 at 7:30 p.m. After the screening, participate in a live Q&A with Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Assistant Professor, Dr. Benjamin Cowley. Tickets are $16. www.cinemaartscentre.org

‘We Live in Time’

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station will screen We Live in Time starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh on June 3 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Open to all. To reserve your seat, call 631-928-1212 or visit www.cplib.org

‘Matter of Mind’

As part of the Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council’s Indie Lens Pop Up series, Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer’s by Anna Moot-Levin and Laura Green will be screened in the Gillespie Room at the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook on June 3 at 7 p.m. The documentary explores how three families confront the challenges of Alzheimer’s, focusing on how the disease transforms identities and relationships and will be incorporated into a full program of dementia events with speakers and resources. Free. Registration appreciated by visiting www.gpjac.org.

NY Dog Film Festival

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington hosts the annual NY Dog Film Festival on June 5 at 7:30 p.m. A celebration of the love between dogs and their people, the festival is a two hour medley of animated, documentary, and narrative short films from around the world with a canine theme benefiting local animal welfare groups. Tickets are $16 at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

‘South Pacific’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its Main Stage season with South Pacific from May 15 to June 29. This beloved musical takes place on a South Pacific island during World War II where two love stories are threatened by the dangers of prejudice and war. With songs such as “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” “Younger Than Spring-time,” and “There Is Nothin’ Like A Dame,” South Pacific’s lush score contains some of the best songs ever written by Rodgers & Hammerstein. For more information and to order, call 631-261-2900 or go to www.engemantheater.com.

‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’

The Carriage House Players at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport continues their 36th annual Shakespeare in the Courtyard Festival with Midsummer Night’s Dream from June 1 to June 29. Performances are held on the Vanderbilt mansion courtyard stage on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children under age 12. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. Call 516-557-1207 for more information.

‘Half Time’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson closes its 45th Mainstage season with Half Time from May 24 to June 22. The incredible true story of ten determined dreamers who audition to dance at half time for a major basketball team and have three things in common: they love to dance, they have something to prove, and they are all over 60 years old! Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. See review on page B11.

‘Birthday Candles’

Lighthouse Theater Company presents Birthday Candles, a play by Noah Haidle, at St. James Episcopal Church Mills Hall, 490 North Country Road, St. James on June 13 at 8 p.m., June 14 at 3 p.m. and June 14 at 7 p.m. Follow Ernestine Ashworth, who spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon it’s her 18th. Then her 41st. Her 70th. Her 101st. Five generations, infinite dreams, and one cake baked live on stage. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors and veterans. To order, call 516-272-6597 or visit www.lighthousetheatercompany.com/tickets.

Class Reunions

— Ward Melville High School Class of 1975 will hold their 50 year reunion at St George Golf & Country Club in East Setauket on June 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. $126.00 per person includes hors d’oeuvres, Prime Rib buffet dinner and open bar. Contact Cary Fichtner-Vu at 703-861-8259 or [email protected] for tickets by June 2. No walk-ins.

— Rocky Point High School Class of 1975 will hold their 50 year reunion at East Wind in Wading River on September 12 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. $150.00 per person includes reception, hors d’oeuvres, buffet dinner, open bar and dessert. Contact Andrea at 631-774-2474 or [email protected].

Farmers Markets

Huntington

A farmers market will be held in the Elm Street parking lot at 228 Main St., Huntington on Sundays from June 1 through Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fresh produce, baked goods, cheese, pickles, honey, special events, guest vendors. 631-944-2661

Lake Grove

Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove hosts a farmers market in the southwestern quadrant of the parking lot along Middle Country Road year-round on Saturdays (pickles, honey) and full market with vendors on Sundays. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days. 516-444-1280

Northport

Cow Harbor Park parking lot, at the corner of Main Street and Woodbine Ave. in Northport, hosts a farmers market every Saturday from June 7 through Nov. 22 (except Sept. 20) from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Honey, ravioli, cheese, coffee, pickles, empanadas, mushrooms, baked goods, jams, fruits and vegetables, plants. 631-662-7244

Port Jefferson

The Port Jefferson Summer Farmers Market returns to Harborfront Park, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May 18 through Nov. 23. Local produce honey, bread and baked goods, seafood, international specialties, plants, flower bouquets and more. 631-802-2160

St. James

St. James Lutheran Church, 230 2nd Ave., St. James hosts a farmers market in its parking lot every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 31 through October. Fresh locally grown produce, flowers, honey, coffee, shellfish, artisan baked goods, breads jams, hot food, pickles, craft beer, international foods, live music, kids corner. 631-403-7711

Setauket

The Three Village Farmers Market at Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket returns on Fridays from May 16 through September (except Sept. 19) from 3 to 7 p.m. and October from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Locally grown farm fresh produce, fish & shellfish, artisanal bread & cheese, local honey, nuts & spices, jams & jellies, baked treats, hand crafted goods, prepared foods, live music, lawn games and more. 631-751-3730

