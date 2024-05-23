Times … and dates: May 23 to May 30, 2024

Ongoing

Flip Circus at Whitman Shops

Flip Circus heads to the Walt Whitman Shops, 160 Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station from May 17 to May 29. Experience the magical moments under red and white big top with trapeze artists, acrobats, jugglers and more! Showtimes are Monday to Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets visit www.flipcircus.com.

Smith Haven Mall Carnival

The Wonderland Midway Carnival has set up shop at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove through May 27 with rides, games, prizes and food. Hours are May 23 and 24 from 5 to 10 p.m., May 25 and 26 from 2 to 10 p.m. and May 27 from 5 to 10 p.m. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. $40 unlimited ride wristbands. 631-724-1433

Thursday May 23

Native American Drumming

All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road Stony Brook will host a Native American Drumming Meditation from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. 631-655-7798

Goat & Alpaca Yoga

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St. Smithtown presents two Goat & Alpaca Yoga workshops tonight (5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 to 7:45 p.m.) with Steppin’ Out Ponies and Petting Zoo. Tickets are $35 at www.eventbrite.com. 631-265-6768

Hangoutology at The Jazz Loft

It’s ‘Hangoutology and Mixology’ as the Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook explores the science of sound and cocktails at the Loft’s Coal Bin speakeasy at 7 p.m. Jazz lovers can enjoy some crafty cocktails and vintage music from the 1930’s to 1960’s. Jazz Loft Founder Tom Manuel will be spinning rare unreleased, master acetates and shaking up some extraordinary libations. For ages 21 and older. Tickets are $100 and may be purchased at www.thejazzloft.org. 631-751-1895.

Friday May 24

What’s in the News?

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a What’s in the News? program from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Join a group discussion led by a moderator on current events from today’s headlines. Open to all. Call 631-928-1212 or visit www.cplib.org to register.

Huntington YMCA Carnival

Huntington YMCA, 60 Main St., Huntington hosts its annual Memorial Day Weekend Carnival today from 6 to 10 p.m., May 25 and May 26 from 1 to 10 p.m., and May 27 from 1 to 6 p.m. Featuring carnvial rides, food, a magic show, concert by Totally Taylor Swift, games and more. Proceeds benefit the YMCA Scholarship Fund for camp and program support. Free admission. For ticket ride bracelets, visit ymcali.org/carnival.

Owl Prowl Friday

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown hosts an Owl Prowl on from 7:45 to 9:45 p.m. Meet and learn about some of the Center’s resident owls and then embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night and call some owls. Meet behind the main house and check in. Wear bug spray and bring a flashlight. Open to families with children ages 5 and up. $15 per person, Advance reservations required by visiting www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Friday Night Face Off

Long Island’s longest running improv comedy show heads to the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown tonight at 8 p.m. Join them for a “Who’s Line Is It Anyway?” style improv competition between the performers. Tickets are $28. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Saturday May 25

Huntington YMCA Carnival

See May 24 listing.

Spring Plant Sale

The Shoreham-Wading River Garden Club will hold their annual Spring Plant Sale at 35 Sound Rd. Wading River from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Held rain or shine, the selection will include member-grown ferns and other perennials and annuals. Proceeds will go towards the club’s annual high school scholarships. Questions? Call 631-987-3733.

Spring Yard Sale

Yaphank Historical Society will hold their annual multi-vendor Spring Yard Sale on the grounds of the Robert & Isabella Hawkins House at 4 Yaphank Avenue, Yaphank, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a large variety of crafts, collectibles, and household items. Rain date is May 26. 631-924-4803

Save A Pet Adoption Event

The Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook hosts a pet adoption event for Save A Pet from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grab your beach chairs and join in the fun with exciting raffles, kids crafts, live music by Diamond Dan and the 12-6 Band, refreshments and adoptable dogs. Call 631-751-7707. See more on page B6.

Spring Farm Festival

Join the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown for a Spring Farm Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Come celebrate spring and all the farm has to offer with kids crafts, pony rides, petting zoo, live music, traditional craft demonstrations, historic house tour, food and craft vendors. Rain date is May 26. Fee is $7 per person (kids under 3 free) at www.eventbrite.com or at the gate. 631-265-6768

Farmers & Artisans Marketplace

Farmingville Residents Association will host Farmers, Artisans and Friends Marketplace at Triangle Park, corner of Horseblock Road and Woodycrest Drive, Farmingville from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring over 45 vendors selling local produce, handmade items, antiques & collectibles, flea market treasures and live music. 631-260-7411

Spring Fling Comedy Night

In partnership with Governor’s Comedy Clubs, Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown will present a Spring Fling Comedy Night at 8 p.m. Comedic line-up includes Tom Kelly, Felicia Gilespie, Debbie D’Amore and Mickey Farrow. Tickets are $40 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Sunday May 26

Huntington YMCA Carnival

See May 24 listing.

Spring Car Show & Swap Meet

Catholic Health Ampitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville hosts a Spring Car Show & Swap Meet with classic and collectible cars, unique custom vehicles, street rods, antiques, exotics, muscle cars, imports, vendors and cars for sale from 8 am. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10, free for ages 12 and under. www.longislandcars.com

Caumsett Hike

Join the staff at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Lloyd Harbor for a 6-mile hike through the Eastern section of the park from 9:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Adults only. $4 per person, $8 parking fee. Advance reservations required by calling 631-423-1770.

CSHL Walking Tour

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, 1 Bungtown Road, Cold Spring Harbor will host a guided walking tour of the campus from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Learn about the historic and modern architecture, the Nobel legacy, and the advanced cancer, neuroscience, and plant research taking place at the lab. Fee is $7.18 per person. To register, visit www.cshl.edu. 516-367-8844

Mosaic Street Painting Festival

East End Arts presents its annual Mosaic Street Painting Festival in downtown Riverhead along Main Street and along the Peconic River with street painting, artisan and craft fair, live music, theater, drumming, dance and food trucks from noon to 5 p.m. Rain date is May 27. 631-369-2171

Ronkonkoma Street Fair

Ronkonkoma Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Memorial Day Street Fair along Hawkins Avenue in Lake Ronkonkoma from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Featuring over 200 vendors with live entertainment, merchandise, food, children’s rides, arts and crafts. 631-963-2796

Kent Animal Shelter Fundraiser

Port Jeff Brewing Company , 22 Mill Creek Road, Port Jefferson will hold a Memorial Day Mutt Mixer, a benefit for Kent Animal Shelter, at 1 p.m. with pet trick contests, demonstrations, raffles, giveaways and more. 631-331-2959

Glenn Strange in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook presents a concert by Glenn Strange from 3 to 4 p.m. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase. For more information, call 631-689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Monday May 27

MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS ARE LISTED SEPARATELY.

Huntington YMCA Carnival

See May 24 listing.

Tuesday May 28

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a special concert featuring FiZ, a guitarist and singer of pop, soul and jazz with a warm and mellowing sound, in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Wednesday May 29

Town Clerk Mobile Office

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station hosts a Brookhaven Town Clark Mobile Office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Town Clerk Kevin J. LaValle will visit to connect with Brookhaven residents, answer questions, and communicate important information including: disabled parking passes, marriage licenses/marriage officiants, birth certificates, death certificates, and dog licenses. No registration required. 631-928-1212

The Setalcott Story

The Ward Melville High School’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commitee presents A Walk Through the History of the Setalcott Nation at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket today and May 30 from noon to 7 p.m. with photographs, letters, recipes, garments. Enjoy an educational discussion with Helen Sells of the Setalcott Nation at 1 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. Free admission. 631-751-6208

Thursday May 30

The Setalcott Story

See May 29 listing.

An Evening of Jazz

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents the Interplay Jazz Orchestra in concert at 7 p.m. The 17 piece big band will be co-directed by Joe Devassy on trombone and Gary Henderson on trumpet. Ticket are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, under age 5 free. To order, visit www.thejazzloft.org. 631-751-1895

Theater

‘Antigone’

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport kicks off the 35th annual Shakespeare in the Courtyard Festival with Antigone by Sophocles from May 3 to June 2. One of the finest examples of Greek Tragedy, Antigone follows the events of the Oedipus legend, wherein the title character displays great strength as she disobeys King Creon in an attempt to bury her brother in consecrated ground. Presented by the Carriage House Players, the show will take place in the mansion’s Spanish Revival Courtyard on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Jersey Boys’

Extended! John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents Jersey Boys, the story of Franki Valli & The Four Seasons, from March 14 to June 30. They were just 4 guys from Jersey until they sang their very first note–a sound the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage was a different story ­— a story that has made them a sensation all over again. Winner of the 2006 Tony© Award for “Best Musical,” Jersey Boys features the top ten hits “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night).” To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Producers’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Mel Brooks’ The Producers from May 18 to June 22. With something to offend everyone, the hilarious show-biz hit follows the antics of a pair of scheming Broadway producers with a plan to put on the biggest flop of all time. Featuring “If You’ve Got It, Flaunt It,” That Face,” “Keep It Gay,” and the outrageous “Springtime for Hitler,” The Producers is a side-splitting musical bliss. Contains adult humor and situations. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students, $25 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. See review on page B5.

‘The Addams Family’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents The Addams Family School Edition on June 3 and June 4 at 8 p.m. Performed entirely by students of the John W. Engeman Studio. Tickets are $25 per person. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Romeo and Juliet’

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its 35th annual Shakespeare in the Courtyard Festival with Romeo and Juliet from June 7 to July 5 (No performance June 19 & 21).Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy of star crossed lovers follows two families locked in an ancient rivalry. When two children from opposing sides fall in love, they challenge the imposed norms of the time and set both families on a path to ruin. Presented by the Carriage House Players, the show will take place in the mansion’s Spanish Revival Courtyard on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Newsies’

Stop the presses! This Disney film turned Tony-winning Broadway hit Newsies heads to the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown from July 13 to Aug. 18. Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged “newsies.” When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right! Tickets are $35 adults, $32 seniors, $25 students. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

CALENDAR DEADLINE is Wednesday at noon, one week before publication. Items may be mailed to: Times Beacon Record News Media, P.O. Box 707, Setauket, NY 11733. Email your information about community events to [email protected]. Calendar listings are for not-for-profit organizations (nonsectarian, nonpartisan events) only, on a space-available basis. Please include a phone number that can be printed.