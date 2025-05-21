Times … and dates: May 22 to May 29, 2025

*Please note Memorial Day parades and services will be posted separately.

Thursday May 22

Trivia Night at the Heckscher

Put your knowledge of arts and culture to the test during the inaugural Trivia Night at the Heckscher Museum, 2 Prime Ave.,, Huntington hosted by Think Inc. Trivia at 6:30 p.m. Teams of 2 to 4 players will enjoy a night of challenging questions for all levels as they compete for prizes and the title of trivia champion. Each ticket includes two complimentary drinks and light refreshments will be provided. For ages 21 and up. Tickets are $35, $25 members at www.heckscher.org.

‘Hangoutology and Mixology’

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook, presents a very special evening at 7 p.m. in the Loft’s Coal Bin speakeasy, where jazz lovers can enjoy some crafty cocktails and vintage music from the 1930’s to 1960’s. The event will feature “Tiki culture cocktails” and the music fad of Exotica, Les Baxter, Don the Beachcomber and more. For ages 21 and older. Tickets are $100 at www.thejazzloft.org/tickets. 631-751-1895

Native American Drumming

All Souls Rectory, 5 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook hosts an evening of Native American Drumming Meditation from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Please bring a can of food to donate if you want to help feed the hungry in our community. “Lend a hand, bring a can.” Call 631-655-7798 for more information.

Standup Comedy at the CAC

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntingotn continues its Stand-Up/Sit-Down series with Rob Bartlett at 8 p.m. with host Steven Taub. Tickets are $35, $25 members. www.cinemaartscentre.org

Friday May 23

Senior Dance

Celebrate Older Americans Month at the Town of Brookhaven Rose Caracappa Senior Center, 739 Route 25A, Mt. Sinai at 1 p.m. with music by DJ Louis DelPrete. To register, please call 631-451-5312.

Huntington YMCA Carnival

Huntington YMCA, 60 Main St., Huntington hosts its annual Memorial Day Weekend Carnival today from 6 to 10 p.m., May 25 and May 26 from 1 to 10 p.m., and May 27 from 1 to 6 p.m. Featuring carnvial rides, food, a magic show, concert by Totally Taylor Swift, games and more. Proceeds benefit the YMCA camps and programs. Free admission. For ticket ride bracelets, visit ymcali.org/carnival.

Saturday May 24

Huntington YMCA Carnival

See May 23 listing.

Quilt Show

Mt. Sinai Congregational Church, 233 North Country Road, Mt. Sinai hosts its 3rd annual Quilt Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join them to admire both old and new quilts made or loaned by those in the local community. Admission is free, raffles available with quilt sales in the Red Barn Thrift Shop next door. 631-473-1582

CSHL Walking Tour

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, 1 Bungtown Road, Cold Spring Harbor will host a guided walking tour of the campus from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Learn about the historic and modern architecture, the Nobel legacy, and the advanced cancer, neuroscience, and plant research taking place at the lab. Fee is $9.31 per person. To register, visit www.cshl.edu. 516-367-8844.

Joseph Lloyd Manor Tours

Joseph Lloyd Manor, 1 Lloyd Lane, Lloyd Harbor will be open for tours at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. today and May 25, courtesy of Preservation Long Island. Here, Jupiter Hammon, one of America’s first published black writers, composed his best-known works while enslaved by the Lloyd family. This guided tour will lead visitors through the first and second floor of the Manor. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 ages 10 to 18, free for children ages 9 and under. To reserve your spot, visit www.preservationlongisland.org/tours/.

Smithtown Village Craft Fair

Island Fairs presents a Village Craft Fair on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown today and May 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with over 100 local crafters, artists and vendors, children’s activities, live music, and food vendors. Free admission. 631-885-1267

Farmers & Artisans Marketplace

Farmingville Residents Association will host Farmers, Artisans and Friends Marketplace at Triangle Park, corner of Horseblock Road and Woodycrest Drive, Farmingville from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring over 40 vendors selling local produce, handmade items, antiques & collectibles, flea market treasures and live music. 631-260-7411

Owl Hill Open House

The public is invited to attend an Open House at the Owl Hill estate to see the property and home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Owl Hill is located at 99 Sunken Meadow Road, Fort Salonga. For more information or questions, please call Legislator Trotta’s district office at 631-854-3900.

German Car Show

Rescheduled from May 17. In conjunction with their current exhibition, Getting There, the Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook will host a German Car Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. curated by Nelson Medina. Whether you’re a car enthusiast or simply love the elegance and performance of German engineering, this event is one you won’t want to miss. Free. 631-751-7707

Open Farm Days

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket will be open to the public today and May 25, in celebration of Memorial Day from noon to 4 p.m. Tour the farm, visit with the animals, see the new babies and enjoy the Big Swing with an open mic event on a Model T truck on Saturday and sheep sheering demonstrations on Sunday. Admission is $12 adults, $10 seniors and children. 631-689-8172

Hallock Homestead Tour

The Rocky Point Historical Society’s Noah Hallock Homestead, 172 Hallock Landing Road, Rocky Point will be open for docent or self-guided tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Come visit Rocky Point’s oldest standing house (1721) and home of seven generations of the Hallock family until 1964. The 2025 featured exhibits are “1901 E. Brush Shipwreck” and “Needlecrafts of the Hallocks and Tuthills.” $5 donation requested. 631-744-1776, www.rockypointhistoricalsociety.org

Sunday May 25

Huntington YMCA Carnival

See May 23 listing.

Joseph Lloyd Manor Tours

See May 24 listing.

Open Farm Days

See May 24 listing.

Smithtown Village Craft Fair

See May 24 listing.

Caumsett Spring Stroll

Join the staff at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington for a 1.5 mile Spring Seasonal Stroll highlighting bird nesting from 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Adults only. $4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 631-423-1770.

Ronkonkoma Street Fair

Ronkonkoma Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Memorial Day Street Fair along Hawkins Avenue in Lake Ronkonkoma from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Featuring over 200 vendors with live entertainment, merchandise, food, children’s rides, arts and crafts. 631-963-2796

Spring Yard Sale

The Ronkonkoma Historical Society, 328 Hawkins Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma will hold a Spring Yard Sale from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Stop by during the Ronkonkoma Sreet Fair to shop for treasures. 631-467-3152

Tal Naccarato in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook presents a concert by Italo ‘Tal’ Naccarato from 3 to 4 p.m. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase. 631-689-5888, www.limusichalloffame.org

Benner’s Farm Concert

The Good Earth Sound Stage at Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket welcomes Princess Peapod and Take 2 for a Memorial Day concert at 4 p.m. Bring seating for this outdoor event. $15 donation at the door. 631-689-8172

Monday May 26

Country Line Dancing

Celebrate St. James presents Country Line Dance lessons with Natalie at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd St., St. James from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Come learn the hottest dances! $15 per person at the door. Please RSVP at www.celebratestjames.org. 631-601-5109

Tuesday May 27

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to an update by Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich on current activities and answer your questions at 11 a.m. Bagels and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Board ‘Walk’ Your Way to Wellness

Health professionals from St. Catherine of Siena Hospital will be available at Sunken Meadow State Park’s boardwalk in Kings Park tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to discuss heart health, healthy eating, weight management, breast health, stroke prevention, skin cancer, Lyme disease prevention tips, blood pressure screenings and free giveaways. 631-870-3444

Wednesday May 28

Cruise Night at The Shoppes

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Cruise Night Car Show tonight and every Wednesday through October from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic cars in the parking lot. 631-929-3500

Goat & Alpaca Yoga

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St. Smithtown presents two Goat & Alpaca Yoga workshops tonight (5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 to 7:45 p.m.) with Steppin’ Out Ponies and Petting Zoo. Tickets are $35 at www.eventbrite.com. 631-265-6768

Thursday May 29

Wine Tasting 101

Huntington Historical Society hosts a wine tasting event at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. With guidance from sommelier Louis-Victor Kuhn, explore how to taste wine, discover some classic grape varietals, understand how to define them, and learn how to read wine labels. Tickets are $65, $55 members. www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org

An Evening of Jazz

Join the Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook for a concert by Interplay Jazz Orchestra, a 17-piece big band co-directed by Joe Devassy on trombone and Gary Henderson on trumpet, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children ages 5 and up. www.thejazzloft.org

Film

‘Matter of Mind’

Save the date! As part of the Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council’s Indie Lens Pop Up series, Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer’s by Anna Moot-Levin and Laura Green will be screened in the Gillespie Room at the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook on June 3 at 7 p.m. The documentary explores how three families confront the challenges of Alzheimer’s, focusing on how the disease transforms identities and relationships and will be incorporated into a full program of dementia events with speakers and resources. Free. Registration appreciated by visiting www.gpjac.org.

Theater

‘South Pacific’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its Main Stage season with South Pacific from May 15 to June 29. This beloved musical takes place on a South Pacific island during World War II where two love stories are threatened by the dangers of prejudice and war. With songs such as “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” “Younger Than Spring-time,” and “There Is Nothin’ Like A Dame,” South Pacific’s lush score contains some of the best songs ever written by Rodgers & Hammerstein. For more information and to order, call 631-261-2900 or go to www.engemantheater.com.

‘Medea’

The Carriage House Players at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport kick off their 36th annual Shakespeare in the Courtyard Festival with Medea from May 16 to May 28. Performances are held on the Vanderbilt mansion courtyard stage on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children under age 12. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. Call 516-557-1207 for more information.

‘Half Time’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson closes its 45th Mainstage season with Half Time from May 24 to June 22. The incredible true story of ten determined dreamers who audition to dance at half time for a major basketball team and have three things in common: they love to dance, they have something to prove, and they are all over 60 years old! Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Birthday Candles’

Lighthouse Theater Company presents Birthday Candles, a play by Noah Haidle, at St. James Episcopal Church Mills Hall, 490 North Country Road, St. James on June 13 at 8 p.m., June 14 at 3 p.m. and June 14 at 7 p.m. Follow Ernestine Ashworth, who spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon it’s her 18th. Then her 41st. Her 70th. Her 101st. Five generations, infinite dreams, and one cake baked live on stage. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors and veterans. To order, call 516-272-6597 or visit www.lighthousetheatercompany.com/tickets.

Farmers Markets

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Summer Farmers Market returns to Harborfront Park, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May 18 through Nov. 23. 631-802-2160

Three Village Farmers Market

The Three Village Farmers Market at Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket returns on Fridays from May 16 through September (except Sept. 19) from 3 to 7 p.m. and October from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 631-751-3730

Class Reunions

— Ward Melville High School Class of 1975 will hold their 50 year reunion at St George Golf & Country Club in East Setauket on June 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. $126.00 per person includes hors d’oeuvres, Prime Rib buffet dinner and open bar. Contact Cary Fichtner-Vu at 703-861-8259 or [email protected] for tickets by June 2. No walk-ins.

— Rocky Point High School Class of 1975 will hold their 50 year reunion at East Wind in Wading River on September 12 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. $150.00 per person includes reception, hors d’oeuvres, buffet dinner, open bar and dessert. Contact Andrea at 631-774-2474 or [email protected]

