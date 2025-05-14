Times … and dates: May 15 to May 22, 2025

Ongoing

Bald Hill Fair

The Bald Hill Fair returns to the Catholic Health Amphitheater, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville May 8 through May 18. Featuring the Victoria Circus, World of Wonders Oddity Show, a Big Bee transforming robot, lots of carnival rides with fireworks by Grucci on May 10 and May 17 at dusk. Hours are Monday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. , Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m. For ticket information, visit www.baldhillfair.com.

Thursday May 15

Free health screenings

Catholic Health Mobile Outreach Bus will be in the parking lot of Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket for free health screenings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registered nurses will provide blood pressure, cholesterol, body mass index, glucose and cardiac screenings, along with patient education and referrals as needed. Last screening begins at 1:45 p.m. No appointments are necessary, there are no fees, and insurance is not required. Questions? Email [email protected].

International Museum Day

Join the Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach for their annual festival celebrating International Museum Day from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Representatives from many local museums, historical societies, science and nature centers will be on hand to share information regarding their collections, programs and exhibits. Free. 631-585-9393

Tribute to Maxine Jurow

The Huntington Arts Council and Suite Pieces will present Life in Color – A Tribute to Maxine Jurow, a special exhibition and scholarship fundraiser commemorating the five-year anniversary of artist Maxine Jurow’s passing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Suite Pieces, 1038 New York Avenue in Huntington. Guests will enjoy complimentary cocktails and light bites throughout the evening as they enjoy the presentation of a curated collection of Maxine Jurow’s original works that will be on display and available for purchase. Tickets are $35 per person and available at www.huntingtonarts.org.

Goat & Alpaca Yoga

The Smithtown Historical Society, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown will host a 45 minute session of yoga with friendly, interactive goats and alpaca near the Frank Brush Barn from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and again from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m courtesy of by Steppin’ Out Ponies and Petting Zoo. Tickets are $35 per person via Eventbrite.com. 631-265-6768.

Gallery North Art Reception

Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket invites the community to an art reception for The Winner’s Circle exhibition celebrating the award-winning artists of the 2024 Outdoor Art Show and Music Festival from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. On view from May 15 to June 22, the exhibition features works by artists Paul Speh, Cassandra Voulo, Laura and Dennis Kemple, Juan Cruz Reverberi, William Demaria, Galina Carroll, Jessamyn Go, Chloe Wang, Cassandra Hussey, Susan Rodgers, Mary Jane van Zeijts, Jonathan Spector, Ash Garcia-Diaz, Sophia Syritsyna, and Eileen Cassidy. Refreshments will be served. 631-751-2676

Friday May 16

Third Friday at the Reboli

The Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook continues their Third Friday series with a presentation by historian Beverly C. Tyler, A Voyage to China & Japan, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tyler’s presentation will tell the remarkable tale of Mary Swift Jones, (wife of Capt. Benjamin Jones of East Setauket), who sailed from South Street Seaport on a three-year voyage to China and Japan in 1858. Free. No reservations required. Refreshments will be served. 631-751-7707

Greek Heritage Night

The Leo P. Ostebo Kings Park Heritage Museum, 101 Church Street, Kings Park continues its “Cultural Night” programming with a Greek Heritage Night at 7 p.m. in the Museum’s auditorium featuring Greek traditional dances, songs and instruments, and a sampling of traditional Greek food. Admission is free. KPHeritageMuseum.net

Vaudeville in St. James

Celebrate St. James Cultural Art Center, 176 Second St., St. James continues its Experience Vaudeville series with a lecture on James Cagney by historian Larry Wolff at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy highlights from Cagney’s films along with a memorabilia display. Refreshments will be served. Tickets are $20 in advance at www.celebratestames.org, $25 at the door. 631-984-0201

Salute to Veterans Concert

North Shore Community Band presents their annual Salute to Veterans Concert at St. John the Baptist Church, 1488 North Country Road, Wading River at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy patriotic melodies, classic American tunes and traditional favorites. Topping it all off is a salute to all of America’s service men and women, past and present. Don’t miss this exciting evening as our country begins its 250th celebration. Admission is free. nscbli.org

Symphony Orchestra Concert

The Northport Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of Music Director Eric Mahl, will present a concert of classical music at Northport High School, 154 Laurel Hill Road, Northport at 8 p.m. The concert will feature violinist Julia Choi. Tickets are $15 at the door. www.northportsymphony.org.

Saturday May 17

Spring Yard Sale

Yaphank Historical Society will hold their annual Spring Yard Sale on the grounds of the Robert & Isabella Hawkins House, 4 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lots of treasures big and small. Rain date is May 18. 631-924-4803, www.Yaphankhistorical.org

Culper Spy Ring Walking Tour

Tri-Spy Tours presents a Culper Spy Ring Walking Tour starting at the entrance of Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket at 10 a.m. The remarkable true story of General George Washington’s Setauket Spy Ring has come to life in books, exhibits, and even a television series! Now Long Islanders can discover history for themselves in an ingenious outdoor adventure which takes nature enthusiasts, athletes, and history lovers to a whole new level. $25 per person. Register at www.tvhs.org/tri-spy-tours

Spring Vendor/Craft Fair

American Legion Auxiliary 1887 will hold an indoor Vendor/Craft Fair fundraiser at Leisure Knoll Recreation Center, 108 Sheffield Drive, Ridge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop for tupperware, Mary Kay, children’s books, home decor, baked goods, homemade jewelry, and more.

E-Waste & Metal Recycling Event

Do you have outdated & unwanted electronics and metal cluttering up your house or workspace, collecting dust or taking up space? Arrow Scrap will be at Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect your used computers, cell phones, laptops, servers, wire & cable, scrap metal, circuit boards, batteries, printers, hard drives & storage devices, power tools, small appliances, small electronics, keyboards/mice, stereos, flat screen TVs and computer monitors, cameras, and more. There is no need to register. Open to all. 631-941-4080

Fleece and Fiber Festival

Join Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead for their annual Fleece and Fiber Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring artisans sharing handmade items for sale as well as shearing, spinning and weaving demonstrations and special fiber-focused tours of the Hallock Homestead along with weaving, crochet and knitting workshops, music, children’s activities and more. $10 admission. Rain date is May 18. www.hallockville.org

Yard & Craft Sale

St. Cuthert’s Episcopal Church, 18 Magnolia Place, Selden will hold a Yard & Craft Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring antiques, basket raffles, collectibles, crafts, flea market items, games, garden items, jewelry, sports memorabilia, toys, yard sale items and more. Rain date is May 24. 631-732-8773

German Car Show

In conjunction with their latest exhibit, Getting There, the Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook will present a German Car Show in their parking lot from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Whether you’re a car enthusiast or simply love the elegance and performance of German engineering, this event is one you won’t want to miss. Rain date is May 24. Free. 631-751-7707

Family Health & Wellness Day

Get ready for a day of family fun, fitness, and community wellness as The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River presents their first annual Family Health & Wellness Day, a motivating free event designed to inspire healthy living and bring our community together, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Highlights include live CPR & safety demos; Narcan training; yoga, meditation, natural calming techniques for kids and more. Rain date is May 18. eastwindlongisland.com

Health & Wellness Fair

Town of Brookhaven presents their 5th annual Health & Wellness Fair at Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature representatives from the health and wellness industries who will provide valuable information on topics ranging from fitness and nutrition to mental health and healthcare services with plenty of free giveaways. 631-451-6331

Vanderbilt Estate Walking Tours

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport kicks off its popular Architecture and Collections Tour today with tours at noon and 1:15 p.m. Take an intriguing walking tour of the Vanderbilt Estate with knowledgeable Museum educators. Learn about the history of the Eagle’s Nest estate; Warren & Wetmore’s design and exterior architectural details of the 24-room Spanish Revival mansion; and the striking ironwork of Samuel Yellin, considered the greatest iron artisan of the early 20th century, and visit the marine, natural history, and cultural artifact collections.Tickets are $16 adults; $15 seniors and students $15; $14 children ages 5 to 17. Free for members. To purchase tickets, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Pay it Forward Wellness Day

The Town of Smithtown Horizons Counseling and Education Center will host a Pay it Forward Wellness Day at the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This community event aims to raise awareness about mental health and substance abuse. Local mental health and addiction agencies will be present with resources to provide information and support. Free. No registration is required. 631-360-7578

Three Village Community Day

Join the Three Village Chamber of Commerce for a day of fun at the Three Village Community Day fair on the Setauket Village Green, 1 Dyke Road, Setauket from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop one-of-a-kind finds and handmade goods; explore booths from local businesses; and enjoy delicious food and live music. Bring the kids for face painting and family fun! Rain date is May 18. 3vchamber.com

Public Art Crawl

Huntington Chamber of Commerce presents the 5th annual Public Art Crawl, a village-wide celebration of the thriving art and cultural community in Huntington, from noon to 5 p.m. All Crawl events are FREE and include live mural painting, live music, an Art Fair, and more. Plus, specials and discounts at the best eateries and pubs in town. Rain date is May 31. huntingtonpublicartcrawl.com

Paws on the Runway Fashion Show

Men’s clothing and pet boutique, D.K. Brothers, 97K Main Street, Stony Brook Village will host its first-ever “Paws on the Runway” event from noon to 2 p.m. featuring over 35 stylish dog models showcasing the boutique’s pet fashion and accessories on a runway. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs to relax and enjoy the show. Free dog treats will be provided, pet parents can also enjoy cake and champagne and attendees will have the opportunity to have free portraits taken of their furry friends. Rain date is May 18. 631-751-2244

Chamber Music Concert

New location! Emma Clark Library has moved the Ellen Bogolub Chamber Music Concert to the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Join them for an afternoon of Haydn, Mendelssohn, and Florence Price’s “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” performed by a string quartet from Long Island Chamber Music. No registration required. Questions? Email [email protected]

Sunday May 18

Flowerfield Car Show

Long Island Cars presents a car show at Flowerfield Fairground, Route 25A, St. James from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This popular show includes some of the best custom & collectible cars on Long Island, hundreds of vendors selling all kinds of car parts and collectibles, cars for sale. Rain date is June 1. Admission is $10, free for ages 12 and under. 631-567-5898

Northwell Health Walk

Join Mather Hospital, 75 North Country Road, Port Jefferson for the annual Northwell Health Walk at Port Jefferson to support the Fortunato Breast Health Center. Presented by Four Leaf Federal Credit Union, the day includes music, raffles, photo props, a walker warm up session, and the return of the popular Pink Your Pooch contest for the best “pinked” pup! Check-in opens at 8:30 a.m. and the Walk steps off at 10 a.m. To register, visit www.northwellhealthwalk.com.

Bards Spring Bazaar and Craft Fair

The Moose Lodge, 631 Pulaski Road, Greenlawn will host the Bards Spring Bazaar, Book, Vendor and Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with poetry and literary readings, artisan works and spring festivities. Free admission. 631-239-1377

Nesconset Spring Fling

Nesconset Chamber of Commerce invites the community to a Spring Fling at the Gazebo, Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy live music, crafts, unique vendors, mechanical bull ride, bounce house for the kids, face painting, food, beer truck and more. 631-724-2543

Northport Walking Tour

Northport Historical Society, 215 main St., Northport presents a Historic Main Street Walking Tour at 1:30 p.m. Join local historian Dan Sheehan as he weaves the tale of Northport’s Historic Business District during this lively walking tour of Main Street. Travel back in time as you hear the stories of the people and landmarks that helped shape Northport, including Jack Kerouac, the Northport Oyster Barons, Rum Runners and the Trolley. All ages welcome. Tickets are $15 at www.northporthistorical.org.

Martha Trachtenberg in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook presents a concert by Martha Trachtenberg from 3 to 4 p.m. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase. 631-689-5888, www.limusichalloffame.org

PANDA Tai Chi Class

People who suffer from chronic diseases including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, neuropathy, dementia, and arthritis have the chance to join the 12-week PANDA Tai Chi exercise classes at the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship, 380 Nicolls Road, East Setauket starting today from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Experienced teacher, Spencer Gee, says, “Come join us for an exciting and fun workout for your mind and body.” Fee is $180 per student, caregivers are encouraged to join in for an additional reduced fee. For more information or to register, email [email protected].

Ridotto Concert

Huntington Jewish Center, 510 Park Ave., Huntington will present a Ridotto concert titled Nocturne at 4 p.m. Pianists Vassily Primakov and Natalia Lavrova will perform the final concert of the Ridotto Season in a sparkling program of duo and solo piano works by Chopin, Schubert, Mendelssohn, and Rachmaninoff. Tickets are $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 members, $12 students. For reservations, call 631-385-0373.

Basile Live! Benefit Comedy Show

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St. Port Jefferson for a night of laughs featuring the EMMY nominated comedian Basile at 5 p.m. in support of the Capital Campaign to build the first Ronald McDonald House in Suffolk County. Support sick children and families at this amazing, one night-only event! Tickets are $100, $150 VIP. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Monday May 19

TVHS Lecture

Three Village Historical Society continues their lecture series at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket with a presentation titled The Jews of Long Island 1705-1918 wit Brad Kolodny at 7 p.m. Discover the little-known story of how Jewish communities were established and thrived across Long Island — from Great Neck to Greenport and Cedarhurst to Sag Harbor. Free and open to all. Pre-registration preferred by visiting www.tvhs.org.

Country Line Dancing

Celebrate St. James presents Country Line Dance lessons with Natalie at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd St., St. James from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Come learn the hottest dances! $15 per person at the door. Please RSVP at www.celebratestjames.org. 631-601-5109

Tuesday May 20

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a concert by the Ward Melville High School Jazz Ensemble at 11 a.m. Bagels and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Community Blood Drive

The Northport Yacht Club, 11 Bluff Point Road, Northport will host a New York Blood Center Community Blood Drive in honor of Aidan Fischer, a 23-year-old graduate of Northport High School who passed away from leukemia last month, from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information, call Maureen at 646-983-0661.

Board ‘Walk’ Your Way to Wellness

Health professionals from St. Catherine of Siena Hospital will be available at Sunken Meadow State Park’s boardwalk in Kings Park tonight and May 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to discuss heart health, healthy eating, weight management, breast health, stroke prevention, skin cancer and Lyme disease prevention tips. Free blood pressure screenings and free giveaways. 631-870-3444

Democratic Club Meeting

The North Brookhaven Democratic Club will hold their monthly meeting at the North Shore Public Library, 250 Route 25A, Shoreham 6:30 to 8:20 p.m. Please note meeting has been moved to the Small Activity Room. For more information email [email protected].

Author Talk & Book Signing

Writer and illustrator of The Lockhorns comics, Bunny Hoest and John Reiner will be at The Next Chapter, 204 New York Ave., Huntington to speak and sign copies of their new book, THE LOCKHORNS: Someday We’ll Look Back on This and Quickly Change the Subject at 7 p.m. You can reserve your copy on the website or grab one the night of the event. www.thenextchapterli.com

The Gentlemen’s Driving Park

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station will present a lecture on the Gentlemen’s Driving Park which once existed in Port Jefferson Station from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Join Jack Smith to learn about the local history of the last remaining Victorian Era harness racing track on Long Island. To register, call 631-928-1212 or visit www.cplib.org

Wednesday May 21

Senior Information Fair

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport hosts a Senior Information Fair from 10 a.m. to noon. Speak with representatives from more than 15 local organizations that will share information about programs they offer. No registration required. 631-261-6930

Cruise Night at The Shoppes

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Cruise Night Car Show tonight and every Wednesday through October from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic cars in the parking lot. 631-929-3500

Sip & Serenade Fundraiser

Three Village Rotary presents a Sip & Serenade fundraiser at Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. featuring cocktails from Elaine’s Restaurant, hors d’oeuvres from Someone’s In the Kitchen, and live music by The Jazz Loft. $50 per ticket. Proceeds to benefit Gallery North and the Three Village Rotary. Call 631-988-9564 for info.

Smithtown Library Trustees Meeting

New date and time! The Board of Trustees meeting of The Smithtown Library has been changed to 6:30 p.m. today, to be held at the Kings Park Building located at One Church Street, Kings Park. Pursuant to Section 103 of the Open Meetings Law, the meeting is open to the general public. Call 631-360-2480 for more information.

Jesse Terry in Concert CAC

Jesse Terry, an award-winning Connecticut-based singer-songwriter, will showcase his talents during the monthly Hard Luck Cafe concert series co-presented by the Folk Music Society of Huntington and the Cinema Arts Centre in the Cinema’s Sky Room, 423 Park Avenue, Huntington from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. An open mic precedes the 8 p.m. concert. Tickets are $25, $20 at www.cinemaartscentre.org or at the box office.

Thursday May 22

‘Hangoutology and Mixology’

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook, presents a very special evening at 7 p.m. in the Loft’s Coal Bin speakeasy, where jazz lovers can enjoy some crafty cocktails and vintage music from the 1930’s to 1960’s. The event will feature “Tiki culture cocktails” and the music fad of Exotica, Les Baxter, Don the Beachcomber and more. For ages 21 and older. Tickets are $100 at www.thejazzloft.org/tickets. 631-751-1895

Native American Drumming

All Souls Rectory, 5 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook hosts an evening of Native American Drumming Meditation from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Please bring a can of food to donate if you want to help feed the hungry in our community. “Lend a hand, bring a can.” Call 631-655-7798 for more information.

Film

‘Screamwalkers’

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook will welcome director Sean Quincy King who will screen his latest film, Screamwalkers on May 17 at 1 p.m. as part of LIMEHOF’s Monthly Local Filmmakers Series. Followed by a Q&A. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase and free to LIMEHOF members. 631-689-5888, www.limusichalloffame.org

Theater

‘South Pacific’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its Main Stage season with South Pacific from May 15 to June 29. This beloved musical takes place on a South Pacific island during World War II where two love stories are threatened by the dangers of prejudice and war. With songs such as “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” “Younger Than Spring-time,” and “There Is Nothin’ Like A Dame,” South Pacific’s lush score contains some of the best songs ever written by Rodgers & Hammerstein. For more information and to order, call 631-261-2900 or go to www.engemantheater.com.

‘Medea’

The Carriage House Players at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport kick off their 36th annual Shakespeare in the Courtyard Festival with Medea from May 16 to May 28. Performances are held on the Vanderbilt mansion courtyard stage on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children under age 12. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. Call 516-557-1207 for more information.

‘Half Time’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson closes its 45th Mainstage season with Half Time from May 24 to June 22. The incredible true story of ten determined dreamers who audition to dance at half time for a major basketball team and have three things in common: they love to dance, they have something to prove, and they are all over 60 years old! Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Farmers Markets

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Summer Farmers Market returns to Harborfront Park, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May 18 through Nov. 23. 631-802-2160

Three Village Farmers Market

The Three Village Farmers Market at Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket returns on Fridays from May 16 through September (except Sept. 19) from 3 to 7 p.m. and October from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 631-751-373

Class Reunions

— Ward Melville High School Class of 1975 will hold their 50 year reunion at St George Golf & Country Club in East Setauket on June 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. $126.00 per person includes hors d’oeuvres, Prime Rib buffet dinner and open bar. Contact Cary Fichtner-Vu at 703-861-8259 or [email protected] for tickets by June 2. No walk-ins.

— Rocky Point High School Class of 1975 will hold their 50 year reunion at East Wind in Wading River on September 12 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. $150.00 per person includes reception, hors d’oeuvres, buffet dinner, open bar and dessert. Contact Andrea at 631-774-2474 or [email protected]