Times … and dates: May 11 to May 18, 2023

Thursday May 11

Lunch & Learn

Huntington Historical Society continues its Lunch & Learn series with a presentation by Bill Bleyer titled The True Story of the Culper Spy Ring at Matteo’s Restaurant, 300 Jericho Turnpike, Huntington from noon to 2 p.m. $55, $50 members includes a gourmet three-course meal, dessert and house wine. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org or call 631-427-7045.

Friday May 12

An Evening of Opera

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 270 Main St., Northport hosts a concert by Opera Night Long Island at 7:30 p.m. featuring opera, operetta, art songs and musical theater excerpts by ten artists including Puccini’s “La Boheme” and Verdi’s “La Traviata.” Refreshments will follow. $10 donation at the door. For more information, call 631-261-8808 or visit www.operanight.org.

Saturday May 13

Birdwatch-Architecture Tours

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will offer an early morning Birdwatch and Architecture Tour with the Vanderbilt’s director of curatorial affairs at 8 a.m. Participants will enjoy the unique opportunity to view the Vanderbilt estate in the early dawn hours, when the grounds are still closed but the birds are active. Sturdy hiking footwear is strongly suggested. Participants are asked to bring their own binoculars. Tickets are $12 at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Greenway Trail Clean Up

In conjunction with the Town of Brookhaven’s 2022 Great Annual Clean Up, the Three Village Community Trust hosts a cleanup of the Setauket and Port Jefferson Station Greenway Trail at 9 a.m. Meet up with Friends of the Greenway volunteers at trailhead at Hallock Ave. and Route 112 in Port Jefferson Station. For more info, email [email protected].

Pottery and Craft Show

The Brick Clay Studio & Gallery, 2 Flowerfield, Suites 57 & 60, St. James will hold a Spring Outdoor Pottery and Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring one of a kind hand-made pottery, artwork, crafts and live music. Proceeds from bowl and raffle sales will be donated to World Central Kitchen/Ukraine. The Gallery Shop will also be open. Admission is free. Visit www.thebrickstudio.org or call 833-THE-BRICK for more info.

Spring Craft Fair

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Northport High School, 154 Laurel Hill Road Northport hosts an outdoor Spring Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with over 125 artisans featuring one of kind creations and designs including original art, photography, jewelry, crafted candles and natural soaps, artisanal foods, textiles and select gift items with live music and refreshments. fFree admission. Event will be moved indoors in case of inclement weather. For more info, call 631-846-1459.

Saturdays Poetry Reading

All Souls Church in Stony Brook presents a virtual Second Saturdays Poetry Reading via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. Hosted by Suffolk County Poet Laureate Richard Bronson, the featured poet will be Weslea Sidon. An open-reading will follow; all are welcome to read one of their own poems. For more information, please call 631-655-7798. Participants can access the program through the All Souls website https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/

Mother’s Day Painting Workshop

The Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suite #6 & 9, St. James will hold a Mother’s Day Silk Painting workshop with artist Genevieve Jezick from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn how to paint silk and create a beautiful piece to give as a gift or keep for yourself. $75 per person. To register, call 631-250-9009 or visit theatelieratflowerfield.org.

Beyond the Boat Walking Tour

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St. Cold Spring Harbor hosts a Beyond the Boat Walking Tour at noon and again at 2 p.m. Join them to celebrate and explore the women and mothers of Cold Spring Harbor’s Historic Main Street. Hear about what life was like in a 19th-Century coastal village when many of the men were out at sea. Discover the struggles these women faced, along with the challenges historians have when reconstructing their stories. Tour includes a stop at the Old Methodist Church on Main Street for a brief complimentary talk by Preservation Long Island. $15 participant; $10 museum members. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Spring Farm Festival

Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown presents a Spring Farm Festival from noon to 4 p.m. with children’s games and crafts, pony rides, petting zoo, sheep shearing, food trucks, local vendors and more! $5 per person. Call 631-265-6768 for more information.

Old Burying Ground Tour

Join the Huntington Historical Society for a tour of Huntington’s earliest public burying ground, established soon after the Town’s 1653 founding, at 4 p.m. You’ll view stunning folk art and beautiful epitaphs while listening to stories of Huntington’s residents and rich history. All tours begin at The Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building, 228 Main Street Huntington. $15 per person, $10 members, $5 children. To register, call 631-427-7045.

Grounds and Sounds Concert

Grounds and Sounds Cafe at the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship, 380 Nicolls Road, East Setauket welcomes Toby Tobias and his ensemble in concert at 8:45 p.m. Toby and his band play modern folk and jazz, influenced by funk and world rhythms. The fantastic arrangements and joyful, exhilarating sounds of the band inspire and entertain. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for an Open Mic session. Tickets are $15 per person, available in advance at www.groundsandsounds.org and at the door. Light refreshments for sale. For further information, call 631-751-0297.

A Night of Comedy

The Comedy Club @ Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson returns with another outrageous night of stand-up comedy on the Second Stage at 8 p.m. Come early and enjoy a glass of local wine or beer from the bar’s extensive selection. Then sit back, relax and enjoy an evening of non-stop hilarious fun with comedians Matt Burke, Jim Dailakis plus a surprise guest. Tickets are $45. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Sunday May 14

Mother’s Day at the LIM

Celebrate mom with a visit to the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook today from noon to 5 p.m. with free admission for all mothers and grandmothers. Spend the afternoon exploring the museum’s beautiful 9-acre campus featuring a world-renowned Carriage Museum, Art Museum, historic buildings, vibrant herb garden, one-room schoolhouse and outdoor art installations. For more information, call 631-751-0066 or visit www.longislandmuseum.org.

Monday May 15

TVHS lecture

Three Village Historical Society continues its lecture series at the Setauket Neighborhood House at 7 p.m. with a presentation titled Smallpox in Washington’s Army: Disease, War and Society during the Revolutionary War. Guest speaker SUNY Empire State College Professor Dr. Ann Becker will discuss the impact of this dreaded disease on both armies as well as the civilian population in the American colonies during the Revolutionary War. Suggested donation/free for members. To register, visit www.tvhs.org. For more information, call 631-751-3730.

Tuesday May 16

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a screening of the documentary A Walk Up Broadway with David Hartman and Historian Barry Lewis at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee among other refreshments will be served. $5 per person, $3 members. Call 631-928-3737 for more information.

An evening of Swing Dance

Swing Dance Long Island, a non-profit social dance club, holds weekly dances every Tuesday evening at the Huntington Moose Lodge, 631 Pulaski Rd. Greenlawn with beginner swing lessons at 7:30 p.m. and dancing from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Singles and beginners are welcome. No partner necessary. Admission is $15 on DJ night, $20 on band night on the third Tuesday of the month. Call 516-521-1410.

Wednesday May 17

TVHS Awards Dinner

Old Field Club, 86 West Meadow Road Setauket hosts the Three Village Historical Society’s 43rd Awards Dinner and Celebration from 6 to 9 p.m. with entertainment by the Suffolk Trio. Each year the Three Village Historical Society Board of Trustees and Award Committee awards local businesses, residents, homeowners, Society members and youth who have made significant contributions in helping with Preserving our Shared Heritage within the Three Village area. Tickets are $75 per person, $65 members. To order, visit www.tvhs.org or call 631-751-3730.

Thursday May 18

Atelier lecture

Join the Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suite 15, St. James for a free “Seascape Plein Air” lecture and demonstration by artist Kirk Larsen from 2 to 4 p.m. Larsen, whose exhibition “WOW! You’ve Gotta See This” is currently on view at Atelier Hall, will demonstrate his “en plein air” technique. For more information, call 631-250-9009 or visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org/lectures.

Walking Tour and Pub Crawl

The Huntington Historical Society presents a Walking Tour and Pub Crawl at 6:30 p.m. Led by Town of Huntington Historian, Robert C. Hughes, these walking tours will guide you through the notable buildings and events in the history of Huntington Village. Along the way participants will stop at local establishments, (with a great history or in a historic building) to enjoy some refreshment before continuing the tour. The tour will begin at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building, located at 228 Main Street in Huntington Village. $25 per person, $20 members. Call 631-427-7045 to reserve your space.

Vanderbilt Museum lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its lecture series with a presentation titled Coastal Playland: Developing the Sound with Kara Murphy Schlichting at 7 p.m. in the Planetarium. Schlichting’s lecture will draw heavily from her 2019 book New York Recentered: Building the Metropolis from the Shore focusing not on Robert Moses and grand scheme planning but on the lesser-known local businesses, developers, and government officials whose efforts profoundly shaped coastal communities throughout the metropolitan region. Tickets are $10, members free, at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Theater

Summer Shakespeare Festival

The Carriage House Players kick off the 34th annual Summer Shakespeare Festival in the mansion courtyard of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) on May 12, 13 and 26 at 8 p.m. and May 14 and 21 at 7 p.m. Three Shakespeare enthusiasts attempt to do the impossible: Act their way through all of The Bard’s 37 plays in one night. They comedically stumble their way through in a hilarious race against the clock, and what they don’t remember, they simply make up on the spot! Tickets are $20, $15 children under 12. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Cabaret’

Star Playhouse, Stage 74 at Suffolk Y JCC, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack, presents Cabaret on May 13 and 20 at 8 p.m. and May 14 and 21 at 2 p.m. Daring, provocative and exuberantly entertaining, Cabaret explores the dark and heady life of Bohemian Berlin as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Tickets are $32, $25 seniors and students. Call 631-462-9800 x-136 or visit www.starplayhouse.com to order.

‘The Sound of Music’

Up next for the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is The Sound of Music from May 18 to July 2. The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world’s most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and the title number, The Sound of Music has won the hearts of audiences worldwide. Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Something Rotten!’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its Mainstage productions with Something Rotten! from May 20 to June 24. Living in the shadow of Renaissance rock star The Bard, two brothers set out to write the world’s first musical in this hilarious mash-up of sixteenth-century Shakespeare and twenty-first-century Broadway. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being to thine own self be true—and all that jazz! Contains adult humor and situations. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and up. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Class Reunions

•Ward Melville High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th reunion at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket on Sept. 9, 2023 from 6 to 11 p.m. For ticket information, contact Tibo Dioguardi at [email protected]

•Save the date! Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17, 2024. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected].