Times … and dates: May 1 to May 8, 2025

Thursday May 1

Strictly Sinatra at The Jazz Loft

The Jazz Loft Big Band, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents Strictly Sinatra! with vocalist Pete Caldera today and May 2 at 7 p.m. and May 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. $40 admission with senior, student and child discounts. To order, visit www.thejazzloft.org. 631-751-1895

Long Island Guitar Festival

The 33rd annual Long Island Guitar Festival continues tonight at The Setauket Presbyterian Church, 5 Caroline Ave., Setauket with a concert featuring Hao Yang from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and runs through May 4. For a schedule of events and to purchase tickets, visit www.ligfest.net.

Friday May 2

Strictly Sinatra at The Jazz Loft

See May 1 listing.

Long Island Guitar Festival

See May 1 listing.

Dress for Success Spring Sale

Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville presents a Dress for Success Spring Sale and Mother’s Day raffles from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Take part in an excess inventory sale with great deals on new and gently loved clothes, shoes, handbags and jewelry. Call 631-451-TOWN for more info.

Stevie GB & The Retirement Village People in concert

Join Celebrate St. James for a concert at the St. James Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. James at 8 p.m. Get ready to laugh, sing, and groove as Stevie GB & The Retirement Village People take the stage for a fun musical event like no other! Enjoy hilarious original song parodies blended with classic rock, pop, and show tunes from the ‘60s and ‘70s — it’s the ultimate throwback party! Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door and includes refreshments. Call 631-984-0201 for more information.

Saturday May 3

Strictly Sinatra at The Jazz Loft

See May 1 listing.

Long Island Guitar Festival

See May 1 listing.

Antiques & Garden Weekend

Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson hosts the Port Jefferson Historical Society’s 17th annual Antiques and Garden Weekend at the Port Jefferson Village Center today and May 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featuring over 20 quality antique dealers offering estate and antique jewelry, artwork, memorabilia, antiques, retro items, collectibles, vintage garden items and a Suwassett Garden Club Plant Boutique. Admission is $6. www.portjeffhistorical.org

Arbor Day at Avalon Park

Join the Village of Head of the Harbor, along with its Tree Committee, for their annual Arbor in The Harbor event at Avalon Nature Preserve’s Barn, 60 Shep Jones Lane, St. James from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can enjoy a demonstration on how to plant and care for trees and protect them from deer, take part in a native species identification tour and receive a free sapling tree to take home and plant (while supplies last). Rain date is May 4.

Earth Day Celebration

Town of Huntington hosts a family-friendly Earth Day celebration at Manor Farm Park, 210 Manor Road, Huntington from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can enjoy arts & crafts, Touch a Truck, live music, a marine touch tank, beekeeping demonstrations, storytime, giveaways and much more. Free. 631-351-3175

Community Shred Day

Time for some spring cleaning! Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket will hold a Community Shred Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A shredding truck from A Shred Away, Inc. will be in the library’s parking lot for on-site shredding of personal documents. There is a limit of 5 boxes or bags. Please no plastic, carbon paper, hanging files, red well folders, cardboard, newspapers, or magazines. Clips and staples are fine. No registration required. Open to both residents and nonresidents. Questions? Email [email protected].

I Love My Park Day

Walt Whitman Birthplace, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station seeks volunteers to participate in an outdoor spring clean up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of a state-wide initiative to maintain parks. Activities will include raking, weeding, pruning, planting and clean up. Please bring your own tools. Free lunch, t-shirt and volunteer certification will be provided. To register, visit www.waltwhitman.org.

Spring Craft Fair

Integrity Church, 1 Old Dock Road, Yaphank presents its annual outdoor Spring Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop for Mother’s Day gifts from over 90 vendors. Rain date is May 10. 631-840-7823

Long Island Game Farm ribbon cutting

Join the Long Island Game Farm, 254 Chapman Blvd., Manorville in celebrating their 55th anniversary year with day long festivities at 10 a.m. Led by Master of Ceremonies Doug Geed, the day will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony of the Woodland Trail, a universal access trail suitable for wheelchairs. The ribbon cutting will open Woodland Trail for the start of the Trail Trot & Animal Antics, a non-competitive run/walk through the trail followed by animal inspired challenges for the children. In addition, the day will include an Open House where guests will meet the Game Farm Team, Camp Counselors, and partners to learn about what’s new at the Game Farm this year; kids craft activities by Macaroni Kid; performances by local songwriters and the Eastport South Manor Junior High Orchestra; Game Farm Director Greg Drossel will lead groups on a Woodland Trail Walk; artist Tonito Valderrama will invite attendees to participate in the creation of The Great Nest of Life Installation Project; Boy Scout Sam Zvolensky will show his Eagle Award Project, a sensory garden at the Game Farm; Scouts Adalia Haas and Summer Realander will talk about her Gold Award projects they are each working on, and of course visit with the many unique animals that call the Game Farm home. Discounted admission for the day is $15 per person, children under age 2 are free. Registration for the Trail Trot for youth, 3-12yrs is in advance and includes admission to the Game Farm and a commemorative t-shirt. For more information, call 631-878-6644 or visit www.longislandgamefarm.com.

Civil War Encampment

Farmingville Historical Society hosts a Civil War Encampment at the Bald Hill School House, 507 Horseblock Road, Farmingville from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the 30th Virginia Infantry, Co. B and the 67th New York, Co. K. Featuring period food demonstrations, Civil War music, musket firing, drills, and tours of the one room schoolhouse. Free. www.farmingvillehistoricalsociety.org

Craft Fair at The Shoppes

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River kicks off their Craft Fair Weekends today and May 4 form 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop from local craft vendors as well as all The Shoppes have to offer. Bring the kids for fun activities including a bounce house and carousel. 631-846-2372

Basket Auction

St. Anselm’s Episcopal Church, 4 Woodville Road, Shoreham invites the community to a Basket Auction fundraiser at 4 p.m. $20 entrance fee includes a sheet of 20 tickets, coffee, tea and cake. Proceeds will benefit Hope Children’s Fund. For more information, call 631-744-7730.

Artist Reception

The Brick Clay Studio & Gallery, 2 Flowerfield, Suites 57 & 60, St. James invites the community to an artist’s reception for the new works of Ana Sanchez, multi-media artist, naturalist, painter and ceramicist from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Sanchez’s work will be on view through June 1. 833-The-Brick

Saturdays at Six Concert

All Souls Church, 61 Main Street, Stony Brook continues its Saturdays at Six concert series with Serenade Duo featuring flutist Michelle LaPorte and guitarist Gerry Saulter who will share music of the world with their warm stage presence and engaging performances of culturally diverse repertoire. The program will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Free. 631-655-7798

Night at the Races

Join the Selden Fire Department, 44 Woodmere Place, Selden for a Night at the Races from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. $10 ticket purchase includes door prizes, complimentary beer, soda, wine and food, and one free bet. 631-732-1041.

CFVO Dinner Dance

The Coalition of Fraternal and Veteran Organizations (CFVO) will hold their 11th annual Dinner Dance at the Moose Lodge, 37 Crystal Brook Hollow Road, Mount Sinai from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. $50 per person includes a buffet dinner, limited open bar and entertainment. For more information, call 631-473-9774 or 631-928-4490.

U2 Tribute Concert

The Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown presents 2U: The U2 Tribute in concert at 8 p.m. 2U faithfully recreates a U2 live show in every way. Their hit songs are performed to utter perfection, identical to the way you remember hearing them on your radio. Tickets are $42. To order, call 1-800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Paul Taylor Dance heads to SBU

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook closes its Spring season with a performance by the Paul Taylor Dance Company on the Main Stage at 8 p.m. Under the artistic direction of Michael Novak, this acclaimed modern dance company presents timeless classics, exciting new works, and historical masterpieces. Tickets range from $47 to $66. To order, call 631-632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Sunday May 4

Long Island Guitar Festival

See May 1 listing.

Antiques & Garden Weekend

See May 3 listing.

Craft Fair at The Shoppes

See May 3 listing.

Community Blood Drive

VFW Post 4927, 34 Lamport Ave. Port Jefferson Station will host a New York Blood Center Community Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sponsored by New York State Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay. Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome. To make an appointment, call 1-800-933-2566.

Spring Vendor & Craft Fair

Polish American Independent Ladies of Port Jefferson Auxiliary will hold their annual Spring Vendor & Craft Fair at the Polish Hall, 35 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The indoor/outdoor event will feature many craft vendors, cash bar and food. Free admission. 516-383-3456

Mt. Sinai Barn Sale

Temple Beth Emeth, 52 Mt. Sinai Ave., Mt. Sinai will hold ts first Thrift Barn Sale of the year from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop for clothing, household items, jewelry, books, toys and more. 631-928-4103

Sheep to Shawl Festival

Huntington Historical Society invites the community to its annual Sheep to Shawl Festival at the Dr. Daniel W. Kissam House, 434 Park Ave., Huntington from noon to 4 p.m. Visitors can enjoy live sheep sheering demonstrations, old fashioned games, historic crafting demonstrations, traditional music, house tours, refreshments and more! Free admission. 631-427-7045

Muster Day at the Arsenal

After the Sheep to Shawl Festival, head across the street for Muster Day at the Arsenal, 425 Park Ave., Huntington from noon to 4 p.m. Featuring tours of the 18th century building, military drills, firing of a cannon, vendors, crafting demonstrations and more. Free admission, www.huntingtonmilitia.com.

Sundays at the Society

Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport welcomes author Thomas Maier to its Sundays at the Society event at 1 p.m. Maier will discuss his new book, The Invisible Spy: Churchill’s Rockefeller Center Spy Ring followed by a book signing. Tickets are $15, $12 members. To register, visit www.northporthistorical.org.

Silver Chords Concert

Join the Silver Chords for a free choral concert at the Moose Lodge, 631 Pulaski Road, Greenlawn at 2 p.m. Titled Look at the World, the program includes songs by Joni Mitchell and John Rutter featuring “What a Wonderful World,” “Smile,” and highlights from Wicked along with raffle baskets and refreshments. 631-235-3593

Spring Rummage Sale

Temple Beth El, 660 Park Ave., Huntington will hold a Spring Rummage Sale today from 2 pm. to 5 p.m. and May 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (bag day). Shop for clothing, jewelry, small household goods, tools, toys, art, CDs and DVDs. 631-680-6824

Karen Bella in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook presents a concert by the Karen Bella from 3 to 4 p.m. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase. 631-689-5888, www.limusichalloffame.org

Monday May 5

Spring Rummage Sale

See May 4 listing.

Municipal Clerks’ Week Open House

Huntington Town Clerk and Records Management Officer Andrew Raia invites everyone to get a history of Huntington as the town celebrates Municipal Clerks’ Week with an open house at Town Hall, 100 Main St., Huntington from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. today through May 8. Visitors can view the town’s old records chest, old maps, the statue of American Hero Nathan Hale, the town’s ID dating 1666, Native American deeds, and other interesting documents. Tours are free. 631-351-3035

Tuesday May 6

Municipal Clerks’ Week Open House

See May 5 listing.

Farmingdale College Plant Sale

Farmingdale State College, 2350 Route 110, Farmingdale will hold its annual Plant Sale today through May 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature a wide assortment of flowering plants, vegetables, herbs, perennials, tropical plants, houseplants, and succulents in parking lot #2 adjacent to the Teaching Gardens and University Police. Please bring your own cart or wagon.

Strictly Business Trade Show

The 17th annual Strictly Business trade show will take place at the Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees have the opportunity to enter a raffle for the chance to win a $250 gift card. Admission is free and there is ample free parking. For more information, call 631-585-9393 x216.

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a concert by singer and guitarist Scotto at 11 a.m. Bagels and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Board ‘Walk’ Your Way to Wellness

Health professionals from St. Catherine of Siena Hospital will be available at Sunken Meadow State Park’s boardwalk in Kings Park tonight, May 13, 20 and 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to discuss heart health, healthy eating, weight management, breast health, stroke prevention, skin cancer and Lyme disease prevention tips. Free blood pressure screenings and free giveaways. To learn more, call 631-870-3444.

Whale of a Mom online lecture

Being a whale mom is no easy task! Join the Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum for a virtual talk at 7 p.m. to explore what makes these creatures not only the biggest, but some of the best mothers in the ocean. Free. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Wednesday May 7

Municipal Clerks’ Week Open House

See May 5 listing.

Farmingdale College Plant Sale

See May 6 listing.

Suffolk County Job Fair

Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook hosts a Community Job Fair from 10 a.m. to noon. Co-sponsored by the Suffolk County One Stop Employment Center, the event will feature representatives from over 20 companies including Ideal Home Care, Swan Lake Rehabilitation, American Regent, Stony Brook University Hospital, Family Service League, Allegiant Home Care, Stony Brook University, NYSP, Jefferson’s Ferry, Arrow Security, SCO Family of Services, Urban League of Westchester County, Inc., East/West Industries, 311 Call Center, Aides At Home, Long Island Community Hospital, A Gentle Touch Senior Home Care, New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, YAI, Suffolk County HR, SeniorCare Companions Home Companion Services of New York, Inc, Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace, Transitional Services of Long Island and Haven House/Bridges. Bring your resume and dress for success. No registration required. For more information, call the 631-853-6600.

Cruise Night at The Shoppes

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Cruise Night Car Show tonight and every Wednesday through October from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic cars in the parking lot. 631-929-3500

Caregiver Conference

Cona Elder Law will host its 9th annual Caregiver Conference, “Rewiring & Retiring Well on Long Island: The Secret Ingredients No One Talks About” from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hilton Long Island. 598 Broadhollow Rd, Melville. This conference offers a unique opportunity for older adults and caregivers to connect with industry professionals, explore valuable resources, and gain insights into various aspects of elder care. Moderated by Jennifer B. Cona, Esq., the event will feature a presentations, panel discussions, an Exhibitor Expo with over 30 elder care industry sponsors and exhibitors and more. Food and beverages will be served and admission is free. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com.

ArtTalk at the Atelier

Join the Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suite 9, St. James for an ArtTalk and reception with Dino Rinaldi from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The artist will discuss his latest artwork on display in his solo exhibition, Inside and Outside the Box. Also available on Zoom. To register, visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org. 631-250-9009

HHS Gardening Workshop

Huntington Historical Society presents a gardening workshop at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Grab your favorite inspirational magazines and Pinterest boards ad have some fun preparing your garden for Spring/summer 2025! Join Jess Seilheimer from Dahlias and Dreams for a 90-minute workshop on planning (and planting) your dream garden. Whether you have sun or shade or are a beginner or intermediate gardener, these easy-to-implement 6 tips will go the distance with you, year after year! The workshop will include a 45-minute presentation + 45 minutes of inspirational vision boarding for your dream garden! All supplies are included. $40 per person, $35 members. Register at www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Thursday May 8

Municipal Clerks’ Week Open House

See May 5 listing.

Farmingdale College Plant Sale

See May 6 listing.

Bald Hill Fair

The Bald Hill Fair returns to the Catholic Health Amphitheater, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville tonight through May 18. Hours are Monday to Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. , Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m. Featuring the Victoria Circus, World of Wonders Oddity Show, a Big Bee transforming robot, lots of carnival rides with fireworks by Grucci on May 10 and May 17 at dusk. For ticket information, visit www.baldhillfair.com.

Crafts & Cocktails

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor continues its Crafts & Cocktails series at 6:30 p.m. Discover the history of wet and dry felting as you learn how to sculpt with wool in this needle felting workshop. Explore whalebone tools made by whalers for their loved ones. Sip on a Tipsy Turtle cocktail or mocktail while you transform wool fibers into an adorable sea turtle. $35 per person, $25 members. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

SCCC Spring Concert

The Music Department of Suffolk County Community College, 533 College Road, Selden presents a Spring Concert featuring orchestra, guitar ensemble, the Suffolk Singers and College Choir at the Shea Theatre, Islip Arts Building, at 7 p.m. Free and open to all. No tickets required. 631-451-4163

Vanderbilt Lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its lecture series with A Vanishing New York: Ruins Across the Empire State from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Photographer and author John Lazzaro will explore abandoned sites in New York and puts their individual stories in the larger context of New York’s historical legacy. Tickets are $10, free for members. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Film

Long Island Jewish Film Festival

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington presents the 3rd annual The Long Island Jewish Film Festival from May 1 to May 6. The festival will feature films that include innovative documentaries, riveting dramas, and hilarious comedy, all curated by David Schwartz, Curator at large at the Museum of the Moving Image, who will also host filmmaker interviews and audience discussions after many of the festival’s screenings. Tickets are $16 per film, $10 members. For a full schedule, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’

In celebration of it 50th anniversary, Monty Python and the Holy Grail will return to select theaters nationwide on Sunday, May 4 and May 7, courtesy of Fathom Entertainment. This cult classic comedy from the Monty Python team loosely follows the legend of King Arthur, along with his squire and his Knights of the Round Table, as they embark on a fearless quest in search of the elusive Holy Grail. For participating theaters, visit www.fathomevents.com.

‘We Want the Funk’

In partnership with Independent Lens, the Greater Port Jefferson-Northern Brookhaven Arts Council will host an Indie Lens Pop-Up screening of the documentary We Want the Funk by Stanley Nelson at Middle Country Public Library, 575 Middle Country Road, Selden on May 4 at 2 p.m. The film is a syncopated voyage through the history of funk music, from early roots to 1970s urban funk and beyond and will be followed by a short live funk music band performance and discussion on how the genre is still influential today. Free but registration is required by visiting www.gpjac.org.

Theater

‘Wait Until Dark’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its Mainstage season with Wait Until Dark from April 18 to May 11. Jeffrey Hatcher’s gripping new adaptation of Frederick Knott’s classic sets the action in 1944 Greenwich Village. Susan, a woman who recently lost her vision, is imperiled by con men searching for a mysterious doll. Trapped in her apartment, Susan draws on new depths of resourcefulness as the story builds to its extraordinary, breath-taking conclusion. Contains adult situations. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘South Pacific’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its Main Stage season with South Pacific from May 15 to June 29. This beloved musical takes place on a South Pacific island during World War II where two love stories are threatened by the dangers of prejudice and war. With songs such as “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” “Younger Than Spring-time,” and “There Is Nothin’ Like A Dame,” South Pacific’s lush score contains some of the best songs ever written by Rodgers & Hammerstein. For more information and to order, call 631-261-2900 or go to www.engemantheater.com.

Class Reunions

— Ward Melville High School Class of 1975 will hold its 50 year reunion at St George Golf & Country Club in East Setauket on June 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. $126.00 per person includes hors d’oeuvres, Prime Rib buffet dinner and open bar. Contact Cary Fichtner-Vu at 703-861-8259 or [email protected] for tickets by June 2. No walk-ins.

