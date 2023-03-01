Times … and dates: March 2 to March 9, 2023

Thursday March 2

An Evening of Jazz

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents the Jazz Loft Big Band in concert from 7 to 9:30 p.m. featuring a 17-piece bit band directed by Tom Manuel. Tickets are $30, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, under 6 years old free. For reservations, visit www.thejazzloft.org. For more info, call 751-1895.

Friday March 3

St. Patrick’s Dinner/Dance

In anticipation of the Miller Place-Rocky Point St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 12 at 1 p.m., the Friends of St. Patrick will be honoring this year’s Grand Marshal, Bob Evans, manager of the Rocky Point Stop & Shop, with a dinner/dance at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River tonight from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $70 and include dinner and dancing, a Bag Pipe appearance and cash bar. For more information, call Brian at 790-9061 or Mike at 484-6322.

Wintertide concert

The Port Jefferson Village Center, 101A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson continues its Wintertide concert series from 7 to 8 p.m with a performance by Rob Europe (Country Blues) in the Sail Loft Room on the third floor. $5 donation at the door. Questions? Call 473-4778.

First Friday at the Heckscher

The Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington continues its First Friday series tonight from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Explore the exhibitions during extended viewing hours and enjoy a special performance by Flutissimo! with guest pianist Aglaia Savalas Messina at 7 p.m. Free admission. Call 380-3230 for more info.

Saturday March 4

Saltwater Fishing Club Expo

The Ward Melville High School Fishing Club will host the 10th annual Saltwater Fishing Club Expo and Fundraiser at Ward Melville High School, 380 Old Town Road East Setauket from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with over 200 vendors, seminars, raffles. Free admission and parking. For more information, call 730-4900 or visit www.www.wardmelvillefishingclub.com/2023expo.

Polar Plunge

Smithtown Children’s Foundation hosts its annual Polar Plunge fundraiser at the Smithtown Bay Yacht Club, 552 Long Beach Road, St. James at 10 a.m. with registration at 9 a.m. $30 per person, $50 for two. For more info, visit www.smithtownchildrensfoundation.com.

Maple Sugaring Day

Join Homestead Arts for a Maple Sugaring Day at Benner’s Farm,56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Learn about the history of the maple sugaring process with Mr. Benner in the warm barn. Gather sap and see how the trees are tapped, what kind they are, and how to tell them from the other trees in our Long Island woods. Stand in front of the warm fire where the gallons of sap are boiled down to produce the wonderfully sweet, syrup we all enjoy. Taste a maple treat at the maple candy demonstration table. Finally, feast on the finished syrup and hot pancakes made from scratch with some warm hot cocoa! $12 adults, $10 children and seniors at the door. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more info, call 689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.

Putt and Pub Crawl

The Port Jefferson Rotary Club hosts its 6th annual Winter Golf Classic Putt and Pub Crawl from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Putt nine holes at restaurants in Port Jefferson Village including the Curry Club at SāGhar, Barito Tacos & Cocktails, Gourmet Burger Bistro & Bar, Port Jeff Brewing Company, RUVO Kitchen and Wine Bar, Tommy’s Place, Billie’s 1890 Saloon, PJ Lobster House and Halfway House at Nantuckets. Registration includes coffee and continental breakfast, 3 free drink tickets, free food at all locations, photo-op, awards ceremony, raffle, light fare, and commemorative gift. For ages 21 and over. To register, visit www.portjeffrotary.org.

Guitar Concert at All Souls

All Souls Church, 61 Main Street, Stony Brook will present the The Becker/Lessard Guitar Duo in concert at 6 p.m. The two musicians have played extensively as a both duo and part of the Artesian Guitar Quartet for over ten years, including concerts in Canada, United States and England. Free. Please bring a can of food to donate to a local food pantry. Call 655-7798 for more information.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Grand Marshal Michael Lacey will lead the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Kings Park with a kickoff at the corner of Pulaski Road and Lou Avenue at noon. The parade, featuring numerous bagpipe bands, floats and hundreds of marching community organizations, will continue down Main Street, turns onto Church Street, ending down Old Dock Road at the William T. Rogers Middle School. Visit www.kpstpat.com for more info.

Cocktail Hour at the Reboli Center

Reboli Center for Art & History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook hosts an exclusive Cocktail Hour, presentation and Q&A with Victoria Wyeth from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The only grandchild of the late Andrew Wyeth and the niece of contemporary realist, Jamie Wyeth, Ms. Wyeth’s presentation will include interspersed discussions of subject matter and technique with direct quotes and anecdotes from her grandfather and uncle. Hors d’oeuvres will be served by Bliss. For tickets, call 751-7707 or visit www.rebolicenter.org.

Sunday March 5

Winter Water Walk

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington will host a 4-mile moderately paced Winter Water Walk from 9:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. to observer winter waterfowl and explore the beach. Bring binoculars. (Long grass possible). Adults only. $4 per person. Advance reservations required by calling 423-1770.

Maple Sugaring Program

Suffolk County Farm and Education Center, 350 Yaphank Road, Yaphank presents a Maple Sugaring program from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and again from 11 a.m. to noon. Learn about the process of making syrup by helping drill and tap maple trees and hanging buckets to collect the sap. Everyone can watch how the sugaring process happens. Enjoy a wagon ride on the “Syrup Express” for a quick visit to see the farm animals. $15 per person ages 3 and up. To register, visit www.ccesuffolk.org/events. For further information, call 852-4600.

Purim Palooza

Suffolk Y JCC, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack hosts a Purim Palooza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy bounce houses, games, music, costume contest and more. A carnival for children of all ages. Tickets are $15 per family in advance at www.syjcc.org/ $20 at the door.

Island Hills Chorus Concert

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station hosts a concert titled The Climb at 1:30 p.m. Join the Island Hills Chorus in this musical tribute celebrating women and their struggle to attain equity and recognition in the workplace and the world. Open to all. Call 928-1212 to reserve your seat.

Hoyt Farm Maple Sugaring

Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve, 200 New Highway, Commack hosts a Maple Sugaring program today from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Learn about the ancient process of making maple syrup/sugar, which was passed down by the Native Americans to the Colonists. Tickets are $5 per person (cash only.) The class is open to both residents and non-residents. It is recommended that guests arrive by 1 p.m. to register. For more information, call 543-7804.

Women’s History Month Hike

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a Women’s History Month hike from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Ten stations along this self-guided hike through the marsh and woodlands will each feature the achievements of a female environmentalist who has made great contributions to the field of science. To register, please visit EventBrite.com.

Long Island LitFest

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington hosts a Long Island LitFest event at 2:30 p.m. Hosted by supermodel Christie Brinkley, meet writer and model Paulina Porizkova, who will talk about her career, the complexities of womanhood at every age, and her intimate, introspective, and enlightening essay collection, No Filter: The Good, the Bad and the Beautiful. This event includes audience Q&A and book signings. Tickets are $45 and includes a copy of Poriskova’s book. To order, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Baroque Sundays at Three

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook presents Baroque Sundays at Three: The Harpsichord in all its Glory in the Recital Hall at 3 p.m. The members of the harpsichord studio, under the direction of Arthur Haas, will present a unique program of not only music from the late Renaissance through to the late Baroque, but also a panorama of instruments from each style. Numerous early keyboard instruments will be on display and performed on to match their repertoire. This rare treat is not to be missed. Free but goodwill donations accepted. For more information, call 632-7330.

Friends of Flax Pond Lecture

Join the Friends of Flax Pond as they kick off their 20th annual Winter Lecture Series at the Childs Mansion, 19 Shore Road, Setauket (Old Field) at 3 p.m. The first lecture will focus on the Friends of Flax Pond’s Summer Research Programs through the past 19 years as well as programs planned for the coming season. Light refreshments will be served. Please bring a reusable coffee mug to reduce waste. The lecture is free, but donations are accepted. Parking is at the Flax Pond Marine Laboratory adjacent to the mansion. If you need other arrangements for parking and/or have a handicap parking pass, please e-mail [email protected] or text 631-767-6287.

Ridotto concert

Huntington Jewish Center, 510 Park Ave., Huntington hosts a Ridotto concert featuring Dutch-Italian Pianist Saskia Giorgini at 4 p.m. Winner of the prestigious International Mozart Competition in Salzburg, Saskia Giorgini is also winner of the special Chopin special Prize at the Busoni Piano Competition. She is praised for her “unerring technique, a beautiful and moving sound, a phrasing full of fantasy and a pure musicality.” Program will include Rameau “l’Egyptienne,” Enescu Nocturne, Mozart Sonata K 281, Liszt-Valse Impromptu and Valse Caprice. Tickets are $35, $30 seniors, $25 members, $12 students. For reservations, call 385-0373, or email [email protected]

Monday March 6

SHS Spring lecture

The Smithtown Historical Society kicks off its spring lecture series at the Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St. Smithtown with a lecture titled Haunted Long Island Mysteries with historian and author Kerriann Flanagan Brosky at 7 p.m. featuring brand new stories intertwined with ghost tales and local history from her latest book by the same name. Books will be available for purchase and signing following the presentation. Admission is free. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 265-6768.

Purim Party — Sushi and Comedy

Chabad Mid Suffolk, 318 Veterans Highway, Commack will host a Purim Party at 7 p.m. with a megillah reading, drinks, sushi, and a comedy show. Tickets are $36. To RSVP, visit chabadmidsuffolk.com/comedy.

Tuesday March 7

Purim in the Wild West

Lubavitch of the East End, 87 Mount Sinai Coram Road, Coram hosts a Purim in the Wild West event at 5:15 p.m. with a western-themed Purim dinner, megillah reading, Jewish country music, costumes and more. Fun for the whole family. $18 adults, $10 per child. To RSVP, visit www.Jewishli.com or call 698-4000.

Wednesday March 8

Real Estate Seminar

Join Fran Saer and Alex Goldenberg of Coach Realtors for a free seminar on the Art of Selling Your Home from at the Reboli Center for Art & History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Learn about the process of preparing, listing, and selling real estate in deciding whether to Love or List your home for sale. Refreshments, light bites, raffles, and prizes will be included. Free. To register, call 680-8676 or 241-5446.

Women at Sea virtual lecture

The Whaling Museum of Cold Spring Harbor hosts a virtual lecture titled Women at Sea at 7 p.m. Explore the fascinating yet little-known lives, stories, and experiences of pioneering 19th century American whaling wives who defied convention. Find out about their diverse experiences around the world through photographs, journal entries, and artifacts. Suggested donation $10. Visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org or call 367-3418 to register.

Thursday March 9

Alzheimer’s workshop

The Long Island Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will hold an in-person event called “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” at the Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. This will be an overview of how to recognize the common signs of Alzheimer’s disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early detection and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process, and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Free. Call 585-9393 to register.

Theater

‘Side By Side By Sondheim’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its Mainstage season with Side By Side By Sondheim from Feb. 18 to March 18 showcasing the early works of Broadway’s greatest composer, Stephen Sondheim. Featuring songs from Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, West Side Story, Gypsy, and many others. Unforgettable songs from this dazzling creator and his collaborators include “Send in the Clowns,” “I’m Still Here,” “Another Hundred People,” “Maria,” “Tonight,” “Anyone Can Whistle,” and “Broadway Baby.” Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St.. Northport presents Dirty Rotten Scoundrels from Jan. 19 to March 5. Con artist Lawrence Jameson is a longtime resident of a luxurious coastal resort, where he enjoys the fruits of his deceptions–that is, until a competitor, Freddy Benson, shows up. When the new guy’s lowbrow tactics impinge on his own work, Jameson resolves to get rid of him. Based on the uproarious movie, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels boasts a jazzy-pop score by David Yazbek, who also wrote the music for The Full Monty. Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Festival of One-Act Plays

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the 24th annual Festival of One-Act Plays from February 25 through March 25 at The Ronald F. Peierls Theatre, on the Second Stage. Selected from over 250 submissions world-wide, these seven cutting-edge premieres are guaranteed to entertain and engage. Directed by Jeffrey Sanzel, the plays will feature Steve Ayle, Tamralynn Dorsa, Antoine Jones, Brittany Lacey, Phyllis March, Evan Teich, Steven Uihlein, Sean Amato, Ava Andrejko, Angelo DiBiase, Samantha Fierro, Jason Furnari, Melissa Norman, Danielle Pafundi, and Tristan Prin. Please Note: Adult content and language. All tickets are $20. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Tape’

The Theatre at Suffolk County Community College, Ammerman campus, 533 College Road, Selden presents a production of Tape by Stephen Belber in Theatre 119 in the Islip Arts Building on March 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18 at 7:30 p.m. and March 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. After 10 years apart, three disparate people come together to play out the unresolved drama of their final days in high school. Suspense builds as each character is provoked into revealing his or her true nature and motivation as they choose which cards to play and which cards to hold. Mature content. General admission is $14. For tickets, call 451-4163.

‘(Mostly) True Things’

The Performing Arts Studio, 224 E. Main St, Port Jefferson presents (Mostly) True Things, a game wrapped in a storytelling show, on the theme “Bad Match” on March 11 at 7 p.m. The show features 4 true stories but 3 of them include subtle little lies. In the second act, the audience questions the storytellers, then votes for the person they think told it straight. Winners get a tote bag, and the whole truth about each story is shared before the end of the evening. It is a combination of comedy, heart and community that is truly a unique experience. Hosted by Jude Treder-Wolff, featured storytellers include Jack Canfora, Carla Katz, Vernon Payne, and Sue Barnum. Tickets are $15 online at Eventbrite or $20 at the door (cash only). For more info, visit www.mostlytruethings.com.

‘The Scarlet Pimpernel’

The swashbuckling musical adventure The Scarlet Pimpernel heads to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport from March 16 to April 30. Percy Blakeney, a proper Englishman, takes on a sword fighting and dashing double identity as The Scarlet Pimpernel to save French citizens from the blood-hungry guillotine. His exploits soon become the talk of Paris, however, the fanatical Agent Chauvelin will stop at nothing to catch the Pimpernel and send him to the guillotine. With a rousing and passionate score by Frank Wildhorn, The Scarlet Pimpernel is a thrilling musical! For ticket info, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Seussical’

Mount Sinai High School, 110 North Country Road, Mt. Sinai presents the musical Seussical on March 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. and March 25 at 2 p.m. This special Theater for Young Audiences version of the Broadway hit has been rewritten and streamlined to engage audience members from age 4 to 94. Tickets are $15, $12 seniors and students at www.Ludus.com/MountSinaiPerformingArts. Questions? Call 870-2882.

Film

‘Dr. Tony Fauci’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series kicks off its spring season bwith a screening of Dr. Tony Fauci at Theatre Three, 412 Main St. Port Jefferson on March 6. at 7 p.m. This intimate film chronicles Fauci at home, in his office and in the corridors of power as he battles the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the political onslaught that upends his life and calls into question his 50-year career as the United States of America’s leading advocate for public health. Guest speaker is Director Mark Mannucci. Sponsored by Danfords Hotel & Marina and The Waterview at Port Jefferson Country Club. Tickets are $10 at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com or at the door.

‘The Big Lebowski’

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a screening of “The Big Lebowski” Jeff Bridges and John Goodman on March 8 at 7 p.m. All Jeff ‘the Dude’ Lebowski wants to do is go bowling, but when he’s mistaken for LA millionaire big Lebowski and a pair of thugs pee on his rug — “it really tied the room together!” — he’s forced to take action, and so the laziest man in Los Angeles County takes on nihilists, ferrets, and empire tycoons. Introduction by Film Historian Glenn Andreiev. Tickets are $15, $10 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

* All numbers are in (631) area code unless otherwise noted.